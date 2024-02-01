The Big Picture The Teachers' Lounge is a German drama nominated for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

The film follows an idealistic teacher who faces mistrust and chaos when a series of thefts occur.

Don't miss the opportunity to see this award-winning film at a special screening, followed by a Q&A with the director.

Next up for Collider and Landmark Theatres’ FYC screenings is Ilker Çatak’s drama, The Teachers’ Lounge. The film has been nominated for Best International Feature for Germany at this year’s Academy Awards, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer audiences a chance to see it in a theater ahead of the Oscars. We’re also thrilled to be hosting a special Q&A with Çatak following the screening. Read on for more details.

The Teachers’ Lounge is co-written by Çatak and Johannes Duncker, with cinematography by Judith Kaufmann. In the film, Carla Nowak, played by Leonie Benesch, is an idealistic first-time seventh-grade teacher who manages to create a rapport with her young students. Despite the relaxed atmosphere she creates within her own classroom, and her affable relationship with the students, Ms. Nowak’s design is turned on its head when a series of thefts are discovered. Faculty instigate a hunt for the perpetrator that leads to mistrust, accusations, and surveillance, and Ms. Nowak’s attempts to thwart this chaos go sideways.

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ Screening Details

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see this five-time German Film Award-winning feature, including Best Picture. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, or have the means to get there, join us on Tuesday, February 13 at the Landmark Westwood at 7:00 pm. After the screening, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will host an exclusive Q&A with writer-director Ilker Çatak about the making of this Oscar nominee.

What Are the Other Best International Film Nominees?

Close

Çatak’s The Teachers’ Lounge joins the ranks for this year’s Academy Awards for Best International Feature, but which films is it up against? This year, the nominees are Matteo Garrone’s timely drama, Io Capitano (Italy); Wim Wender's celebration of "the little things in life" in Perfect Days (Japan); J.A. Bayona's harrowing true story adaptation, Society of the Snow (Spain); and finally, Jonathan Glazer's loose novel adaptation of quiet evils in The Zone of Interest (UK).

How to Get Tickets for ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.