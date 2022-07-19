From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.

Of course, as many good film reviews there are, there exists an equal amount of negative reviews that scathingly rip the worst films ever made in such a brutal way that only the internet can provide, with countless anonymous accounts coming to the universal agreement that some movies are truly terrible and deserve to be criticized.

'Maid in Malacañang' (2022)

Making a film about the Marcos family who ruled the Phillippines under a harsh dictatorship and forced the country to endure martial law, extreme poverty, political corruption, brutality, and even have their own Guinness World Record for the "Greatest Robbery of a Government" is not a bad idea on the surface. Yet Maid in Malacañang acts as less of a historically accurate drama and more of a sympathetic propaganda film that whitewashed much of the real, terrible actions of the Marcos family.

The film is currently, as of July 2022, the lowest-rated film on the Letterboxd and is filled with reviews such as; "There should be a zero stars option," and "i’ve never seen nor do i intend to see this movie. darryl yap should go and find a new job or go to jail, his films are so bad and unfunny why is he even famous." Ouch, but not entirely unwarranted.

'2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus' (2021)

COVID-19 and its impact on the world have inspired new stories and have been featured in recent films such as Borat 2 and Bo Burnham's Inside, which showed audiences how the virus impacted not only the world but also filmmaking and narrative structure. However, Simon Wesley's 2021 politically charged and misinformation-loaded film 2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus is nothing more than an unintentional comedy that panders to the conspiracy-obsessed, anti-vax crowd that equates wearing a mask to living under a dictatorship.

Needless to say, the film didn't go down well with critics, with many describing it as "laughingly embarrassing" and "boring Christian propaganda," with the film currently having over 2,000 1/2 stars. One particular review reads: "Terrible in every conceivable way. I was convinced halfway through that it was made by an atheist attempting to make Christians appear unintelligent and delusional. Disappointed to know it was made unironically."

'Saving Christmas' (2014)

Another addition to the poorly received Christian propaganda cinematic universe, Saving Christmas is a 2014 Christmas film, hence its title, starring Kirk Cameron and directed by Darren Doane. The film was universally panned and followed the plot of Kirk (played by Kirk) attempting to convince his brother-in-law about the joy of Christmas and to reintroduce its Christian origins back into the forefront of the holiday.

With an average rating of 0.77 stars on the site, it takes the spot of the third lowest-rated film and is lucky enough to have colorful reviews such as; "Saving Christmas is the worst movie ever made, a fact which represents what may be the only absolute judgement ever produced by the human species," and one that just cuts straight to the point, "Jesus did not die for this sh*t."

'Kartoffelsalat' (2015)

Kartoffelsalat, also known as Potato Salad: Don't Ask! is a German low-budget horror comedy film that features an ensemble cast of German YouTube personalities and follows a zombie apocalypse in a high school that aimed to parody other popular German high school films of the time.

Reviews were, of course, pretty negative, and the film currently has an average rating of 0.84 stars. Notable reviews include; "Watching this is harder than giving birth to a child. I don't know what childbirth is like. I will never know what childbirth is like. But watching this is harder," and "this is why us germans will continue to be looked down upon by everyone else."

'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

As far as live-action adaptions of beloved anime shows go, it's a real hit-or-miss: they can either be pretty good or just abysmally terrible. The 2009 James Wong live-action adaptation of the groundbreaking and highly popular anime, Dragonball Z, falls into the latter category.

The film has many serious flaws, including the all-too-common trope of whitewashing the originally Asian main character, as well as having a lackluster story, terrible acting, and a complete lack of a comprehensive and coherent plot. One review particularly sums up the film's overall opinion: "Sh*t is the perfect description for this film. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever seen. I didn't even watch Dragon Ball Z as a kid and I'm still offended by this abomination."

'Airplane Mode' (2019)

A movie starring the controversial internet star Logan Paul (how does he still have a career after the Japanese suicide forest scandal?) and a cover poster of a plane doing the dab is probably enough to steer anyone away from this film, or at least anyone over the age of 7. The plot is pretty ridiculous, with the airplane's pilots being electrocuted and dying after the social-media-obsessed passengers refuse to put their phones on airplane mode...huh?

One user wrote, "This film is worse than the Ebola virus," while another wrote, "This movie has inspired me, as an aspiring film major, to drink myself to death." Harsh as these reviews may be, they're still funnier and better written than the entire 80 minutes run time of the film itself.

'Loqueesha' (2019)

Despite being racist, outdated, having a ridiculous plot, and many failed attempts at humor, this film was made in 2019 and follows a white radio host as he impersonates a Black woman who this film was made in 2019 and follows a white radio host as he impersonates a Black woman who then becomes a huge hit. One review perfectly sums up the film: "This is the worst movie ever made. Not only is it abysmal, bland, cynical, degenerative, egotistical, foul, grotesque, hateful, inhumane, joyless, knavish, lackadaisical, mindless, nefarious, offensive, parasitic, querulous, racist, sexist, transphobic, ugly, vile, worthless, xenophobic, yucky, & zealous, but to add insult to injury, it is a huge black mark on the city of Detroit."

With an average rating of 0.88 stars and other reviews such as; "You can tell this is by an out-of-touch old white dude because it’s about someone getting famous on the f**king radio," it's pretty clear that a sequel is not in the works.

'Swiped' (2018)

Noah Centineo, known for playing the dreamy and perfect boyfriend of Netflix's popular film To All The Boys I've Loved Before, stars in the less successful and less enjoyable film Swiped. The plot follows a college freshman and his womanizing roommate creating "the ultimate hook-up app" that is nothing more than an attempt to criticize the culture of casual sex in the most derivative way possible.

One review describes the film as; "easily the stupidest movie i’ve ever watched. made absolutely no sense and felt like it was 3 hours long," while another user says, "legitimately so terrible and artless you can barely even make fun of it. the kind of bad movie that leaves any who lay eyes upon it a husk of their former self." Safe to say that this is not Noah's best work.

'Not Cool' (2014)

Another film starring an unfunny and controversial Youtube star, Shane Dawson, Not Cool is his first feature film. Let's hope it's his last. Filled with offensive jokes and a poor attempt at shock humor, Not Cool was created via a reality-series competition called The Chair, where he was paired off against another aspiring (and much more talented) filmmaker, Anna Martemucci. Shane, unfortunately, won the competition despite being incredibly rude to others on set, as well as the film garnering extremely negative reviews.

Reviews include; "If cringe had a name, this movie would be that," and "not worth it, save your brain cells." Youtuber films are usually not received well, but Shane's trainwreck of a film surely takes the cake of being truly awful.

'Music' (2021)

Pop star Sia might have had her heart in the right place for the film Music, but its execution is messy, ill-conceived, and incredibly ableist and insulting to real autistic people who expressed their concerns before the film was even released. Unfortunately, the film is just as awful as it was expected to be, with many people describing its depiction of Maddie Ziegler's character as "borderline creepy" and "a giant stereotype."

Reviews of the film include; "i hate sia and everyone involved in the production of this film," "absolutely horrid," and "this movie doesn’t deserve anything. A Review, An Opinion, An Award or it’s existence." Hopefully, better films that discuss the real lives of autistic people will come out from this, and it would be safe to say that Sia would prefer this to disappear from her otherwise successful career.

