From Chris Pratt to Constance Wu, Here's everyone you should look out for in the upcoming action thriller.

Revenge, murder, and conspiracy take center stage in Prime Video's eight-episode adaptation of writer Jack Carr's 2018 conspiracy-thriller The Terminal List. The Terminal List book series consists of True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, and In The Blood: A Thriller. The show's lead, Chris Pratt doubles as executive producer alongside David DiGilio, Jon Schumacher, and Antoine Fuqua. Released on July 1, 2022, the series will focus on the travails of Navy SEAL James Reece, who returns home after his entire platoon is decimated in an Ambush. A revenge thriller with a psychological drama tilt to it, The Terminal List boasts an impressive cast.

If you'd like to brush up on the cast and characters of the movie ahead of watching it, we've put together this handy guide that goes into detail about the most important characters. So, shall we begin then?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Related:'The Terminal List': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Chris Pratt as Commander James Reece

Image via Amazon Prime Video

James Reece is the main protagonist of the series, a Navy SEAL who returns home after an ill-fated covert mission where his entire team was wiped off in an ambush. Reece is plagued by mixed-up memories and struggles to reconcile the events and circumstances that led to the death of his entire platoon, his culpability, and many questions he can't seem to find answers to. After new information comes to light, he smells foul play and embarks on a one-man revenge mission to bring to book those who conspired to compromise his life and that of his deceased colleagues.

Pratt's earliest roles include playing Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. After making a name with comedy and satire-like roles, Pratt made a seamless transition to action movies with a starring role in the Jurassic World franchise, taking on the mantle of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and playing Dan Forester in the military science fiction The Tomorrow War.

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Image via Prime Video

Taylor Kitsch plays Ben, the best friend of the lead character Commander James Reece. Ben, a CIA agent, uses his links to help his buddy on his quest for justice. While on board with the idea of Reece getting his revenge, he constantly prods him along the path of introspection.

Kitsch is popular for playing portraying Tim Riggins in the NBC television series Friday Night Lights. He played cult leader David Koresh in Paramount Networks’ Waco, which he was also an executive producer on. Kitsch has appeared in other films like John Carter, Battleship, Savages, Lone Survivor, The Grand Seduction, American Assassin, Only The Brave, and 21 Bridges.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell

Image via Prime Video

Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Donny Mitchell is the youngest member of Commander James Reece’s squad. Baby-faced and generally enthusiastic about life, Mitchell employs a feisty sense of humor as his way of dealing with the pressure of warfare.

Pratt’s real-life brother-in-law, Patrick is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Patrick played Glen in the romantic comedy-drama Stuck In Love, he has also supporting roles in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. In 2018, he landed his first lead role as Charles Reed alongside Bella Thorne in the romantic drama film based on the Japanese film A Song to the Sun. His more recent works include playing Mitchell Wilson in the comedy-drama Moxie and starring as Todd Peterson in The Staircase.

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Image via Prime Video

Constance Wu plays Katie Buranek, a war correspondent investigating what she suspects to be corporate-funded corruption that culminated in the death of Commander James Reece’s team of Navy SEALs. Katie is a typical risk-loving reporter who resigns her job at a respected news agency to focus on a brand of journalism that appeals more to her. She soon finds herself teaming up with Reece to seek the truth about what really transpired on his mission.

Named on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017. Wu gained popularity through her role as Jessica Huang in the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat. She starred as Rachael Chu in the Rom-Com Crazy Rich Asians. Her more recent roles include playing Jenny in the miniseries Solos.

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Image via Prime Video

Jeanne Tripplehorn plays Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley. Knowledgeable, ambitious, and well-mannered, Hartley rose through the administrative ranks to occupy one of the highest positions in government, now she must put her wealth of experience to good use to protect James Reece (Pratt) while struggling with the consequences of her own directives.

Tripplehorn is known for her role as Dr. Beth Garnerin in Basic Instinct, and Abby McDeere in The Firm. She also appeared in the comedy-drama Sliding Doors and HBO’s Big Love. She featured in the TV film Grey Gardens. She appears in FX’s limited series Mrs. America where she played Eleanor Schlafly. More recently she has starred in HBO’s period drama series The Gilded Age as Sylvia Chamberlain.

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Image via Prime Video

While her husband is away, Lauren Reece provides advice and motherly support for the wives and children of her husband's platoon members. She must also balance her career with her responsibilities toward her daughter Lucy. Upon her husband's return, Lauren stands by him as they walk through the difficult times and his quest for justice.

Riley is entertainment royalty, a granddaughter of Rock and Roll legend Elvis Presley, she burst onto the scene in the 2010 biographical drama The Runaways where she played Marie Currie. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Steven Soderbergh’s Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. Other films she has starred in include Jack & Diane (2012), Magic Mike, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Fox

Image via Prime Video

LaMonica Garrett will star as Commander Fox, an establishment-type commander who emphasizes the need for integrity, loyalty, and honor amongst his troops. Fox maintains his strength amidst the surrounding upheavals.

The San Francisco-born actor is popular for his portrayal of Secret Service agent Mike Ritter in Season 1 and 2 of the political drama Designated Survivor. He also played Deputy Sheriff Cane in Sons of Anarchy. His other movie credits include his appearance as a guest star in Season 7 and 8 of Arrow and playing Lt. TAO Cameron Burk in The Last Ship. LaMonica has appeared in Batwoman, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Related:‘The Terminal List’: First Image Reveals Chris Pratt’s Ticked-Off Navy SEAL Commander in Prime Video Series

Alexis Louder as Nicole Deptul

Image via Open Road Films

A junior FBI Agent, Deptul is a mother of two who would prefer not to ruffle feathers. Unassuming, yet efficient, she is about to get involved in the high-profile case involving Navy SEAL James Reece. Louder was a guest star in the superhero drama Watchmen where she played Ruth Williams. She has also appeared in the 5th season of The Originals and is popular for her performances in the action thriller Copshop, and The Tomorrow War where she also starred alongside Pratt.