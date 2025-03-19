It’s been over two years since the prequel series to the Chris Pratt-led thriller The Terminal List was announced, and today, fans will be delighted to know that it finally has a release window. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set to debut this summer, as seen on Prime Video’s official X (formerly Twitter) page. The new series will see Taylor Kitsch in the lead, returning as Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL and James Reece's (Pratt) friend and former teammate.

Alongside the release window for this much-anticipated series, Prime Video dropped a clip showing Kitsch’s character decked in military costume and holding a gun to his chest with his tattooed fingers in full view. “I was hoping I’d see you again,” he can be heard saying. Announced in February 2023, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf got its title in January 2024 before filming began in March. Besides Kitsch, Pratt is also returning from the original series, which premiered in July 2022 and was renewed for another season in February 2023.

Other stars added to The Terminal List: Dark Wolf so far are The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper, who was the first addition to the cast and will portray Raife Hastings. Hastings is described as a “hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.” Luke Hemsworth, who is well known as Ashley Stubbs in HBO’s Westworld, was also added as CIA asset Jules Landry, with Dar Salim cast as Iraqi Special Operation Forces officer Mohammed “Mo” Farooq.

How Much Will Chris Pratt Be in ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’?

While fans can expect Pratt in The Terminal List prequel series, he won’t appear in all episodes since it’ll be majorly Edwards’ story. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for The Garfield Movie in May 2024, Pratt explained his involvement in the upcoming production, saying:

“I'm not in all six or eight episodes. I'm certainly in the first couple. But ultimately, it becomes Taylor’s story, Ben Edwards’ story of how he gets persona non grata out of the Navy SEALs and brought into the ground branch of the CIA. Once that happens, it's his story. So, we're currently filming in Budapest today, right now. We've already shot the pilot, which I've already done my work on, so now my baby is out of the nest and flying on her own.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will explore the risky missions and conspiracies the team faces but also provide a deeper understanding of how Reece, Edwards, and their comrades navigate the precarious path that leads them to the events of The Terminal List. The thrilling prequel arrives in the summer of 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further news about its release.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Network Prime Video Writers Jack Carr Franchise(s) The Terminal List Cast See All Chris Pratt James Reece

Taylor Kitsch Ben Edwards Creator(s) Jack Carr

Source: X