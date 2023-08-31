The Big Picture Prime Video has renewed The Terminal List for Season 2 and announced a spin-off prequel.

The Terminal List fans had a tense few months after they waited for Prime Video to renew the Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) series for Season 2. However, it was worth the wait as Prime Video announced that the series would come back and has also spawned a spin-off prequel that is yet to get a title. This means that now the waiting is for new information about anything involving The Terminal List's future. Luckily for us, series executive producer and director Antoine Fuqua is as excited as fans and was able to provide an update about the series for Collider.

Fuqua was doing a press tour for his highly anticipated movie The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), but he was happy to chat about The Terminal List for a couple of minutes with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub. The filmmaker had a lot of praise for Pratt’s performance and his costar Taylor Kitsch (Painkiller) — whose story will be covered in the prequel series. He also shared his excitement and revealed in what capacity he's involved in the upcoming episodes:

"We were heavily involved for the prequel until the strike. Absolutely. I'm deeply involved. I love that franchise. […] If I'm available, I definitely will [direct]. Yeah, I absolutely will. I enjoy ‘The Terminal List,’ I love it. Oh, yeah. I love it, man. That's what I wanna do is I'll direct probably one or two that Chris is in, you know, because it's the prequel with Taylor [Kitsch] as well.”

In Fuqua We Trust

Of course, it’s still early to get many more details about the upcoming seasons, but directing or not, it seems like Fuqua will be involved with Season 2 and the prequel series every step of the way. It makes sense that the show would go back to where it all started since the whole premise of Season 1 was the fact that James Reece (Pratt) had conflicting memories about the events of his Navy SEAL mission gone wrong. Since its focus is on Ben Edwards (Kitsch), though, we'll also get to see the story from his perspective and maybe understand why he started to have dubious morals.

Fans would also greatly benefit from a Fuqua return as director. Since he helmed the very first episode of the series, Fuqua was the one responsible for setting the tone of the whole series and establishing the format that other directors used as guidelines to maintain their episodes’ look and feel cohesive. Having Fuqua direct would be like The Terminal List was going back to its roots, not to mention that he’s able to create compelling thriller moments like we’ve seen in Training Day, Brooklyn’s Finest, and The Equalizer trilogy.

Aside from Pratt and Kitsch, the cast of The Terminal List also features Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Christina Vidal (Code Black). The series is based on the best-selling novel by author Jack Carr.

