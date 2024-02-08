The Big Picture Luke Hemsworth joins the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf as a narcissistic CIA contractor with a dangerous temperament.

The prequel series is set five years before the original show, exploring a dangerous government conspiracy and the emotional impact of war.

Dark Wolf is poised to be another hit for action thriller fans, with director Antoine Fuqua, and stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch.

Luke Hemsworth has become the latest big name to join the cast of Prime Video's big-budget prequel thriller series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. He joins the cast which already includes Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper and Chris Pratt. Hemsworth is set to play the role of Jules Landry, a narcissistic CIA contractor whose outwardly muscular appearance masks a deeply unstable and dangerous temperament. Deadline were first to report the news.

Pratt and Kitsch reprise their roles as James Reece and Ben Edwards from The Terminal List, while Hopper is a new character known as Raife Hastings. The prequel series is set five years before the events of the original show, where Reece gets caught up in a dangerous government conspiracy that puts everyone he loves at risk. The upcoming series shows the team's struggle with the grim aspects of war and its emotional impact, while also giving some background on how Reece, Edwards, and their team members end up where they are.

Jack Carr, the novelist responsible for the Terminal List series that inspired both the original show and its prequel, is working with David DiGilio, the driving force behind the adaptation for Prime Video, to create Dark Wolf. Their creative team is bolstered by the likes of Antoine Fuqua, director of The Equalizer and Training Day, who executive produces the series. In a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub about The Equalizer 3, Fuqua mentioned his involvement with the series, expressing his intention to direct one or two episodes featuring Pratt, should his busy schedule allow him the possibility. With such a skilled group at the helm, Dark Wolf is poised to be another hit for fans of action thrillers, crafted by experts familiar with the intricacies of the genre.

Who Is Luke Hemsworth?

Luke Hemsworth is best known for his role as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO science fiction series Westworld. He is also known for being part of the Hemsworth family, with brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, who are also actors famous for their roles in major Hollywood films. Hemsworth also played a version of his brother Chris' character in Thor: Ragnarok, as part of a comedic stage performance. He was most recently featured in Gunner alongside Morgan Freeman.

The Terminal List Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video. A second season of the main series is also set to continue Reece's violent dive down the rabbit hole. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on that as well as the prequel Dark Wolf.

