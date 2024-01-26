The Big Picture The Terminal List prequel series adds Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, a hunter and Navy SEAL working closely with Edwards as he progresses in his career.

Hopper's exact role in the prequel story is unknown, but he will be a protector and guardian, likely joining the fight against unknown forces.

The Terminal List is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Prime Video's The Terminal List prequel series is adding another Navy SEAL to the fray alongside Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and James Reece (Chris Pratt). The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has been given a role as a series regular according to Variety, jumping into the fight as Raife Hastings. His exact importance in the prequel story is unknown, but the character has been described as "a hunter, protector, guardian, and Navy SEAL" who will likely be working closely with Edwards as he ascends from SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator.

So far, Hopper is the only SEAL team member announced for the prequel that didn't originate from the main series. Aside from Kitsch and Pratt, he'll also star alongside Jared Shaw, who'll reprise his role as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers. Officially titled Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the show takes place five years before the events of the hit adaptation which saw Reece dive into a dark government conspiracy that threatened the lives of everyone he holds dear. This new espionage thriller follows the team's descent into the dark side of warfare and the human cost of fighting while also providing some context surrounding who Reece, Edwards, and their teammates eventually become.

Jack Carr, the author behind the Terminal List book series which the original and prequel both draw from, is co-creating Dark Wolf with showrunner David DiGilio, who developed the main show for Prime Video. The pair have some serious creative firepower around them too, with The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua heavily involved as an executive producer. In a previous interview for The Equalizer 3, he gave an update on the show to Collider's Steve Weintraub, adding that "I'll direct probably one or two that Chris is in" assuming he has the time. With such a talented team, Dark Wolf looks like another treat for action thriller fans made by people who understand the genre well.

Where Have Viewers Seen Tom Hopper Before?

Close

While Hopper is currently occupied with The Umbrella Academyas it gears up for its fourth and final run on Netflix, he's appeared all over television and film, including as a fixture of Black Sails and in a brief role in Game of Thrones. Among his most recent feature-length affairs were Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, where he played one of the series' recurring antagonists, Albert Wesker, and the Kat Graham-led romantic comedy Love in the Villa. 2021 was a big year for Hopper, as he also got to hang with the starry trio of Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and team with Sam Heughan, Andy Serkis, and Ruby Rose in SAS: Red Notice.

The Terminal List Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video. A second season of the main series is also set to continue Reece's violent dive down the rabbit hole. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on that as well as the prequel Dark Wolf.

Watch on Prime Video