Prime Video has released new details about the recently ordered prequel series to Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List. The untitled prequel series will be based on The Terminal List’s fan favorite character Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. The series will take viewers through Edwards' journey while exploring the dark side of warfare. The series is descried as an espionage thriller that follows Edwards' life from the Navy SEAL to CIA as a paramilitary operator.

The Terminal List, which premiered on July 1, 2022, is based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel of the same name. The series follows Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece after his return from a mission where his team was ambushed and killed. Driven by his loss, Reece investigates the mission discovering a dark conspiracy that leads him on a path of trying to keep those he loves safe. Due to success of the first season, Prime Video ordered a second season, which will be based on Carr’s novel “True Beliver”.

What We Know About The Untitled Prequel

The spinoff series, which will explore the dark side of warfare and the cost of lives that comes with the fight, will also be co-created by Carr alongside creator and showrunner of The Terminal list, David DiGilo. According to Deadline, the untitled series will feature Carr’s characters James Reece (Pratt), Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest Boozer Vickers (Jared Shaw), who also appeared on season one of The Terminal List opposite Kitsch’s character, Edwards. In addition to taking the role of the main lead, Kitsch will also serve as executive producer alongside Pratt through Indivisible Productions.

Image via Prime Video

Speaking about the prequel, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke stated that the streamer is expanding the story for characters beloved by many. Salke also praised the cast and crew for delivering an original and compelling series to viewers.

“The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series. With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series staring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

Star of the upcoming prequel, Kitsch has a lot on his plate as he will next be seen in Neflix’s limited series directed by Pete Berg, American Primeval and Painkiller.