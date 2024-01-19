The Big Picture Prime Video announces new prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, focusing on the backstory of Ben Edwards and James Reece.

Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt will reprise their roles in the spin-off, which is set to be just as thrilling and action-packed as the original Navy SEAL drama.

The exact timeline for the Dark Wolf prequel is unspecified, but fans can expect more intense and exciting moments in both the upcoming season and the spin-off series.

Prime Video has today revealed its plan to launch a new prequel series titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which will delve into the backstory of Ben Edwards and James Reece, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the original Navy SEAL drama. Both Kitsch and Pratt are set to reprise their roles in this spin-off, which was also announced via Pratt's social media channel. However, the exact timeline for the Dark Wolf prequel, in terms of how far back it will be set in relation to the main series, remains unspecified.

The announcement came a year after a report first emerged revealing that a prequel series, which would focus on Kitsch's Edwards, was in development with Amazon. The main series was also given approval for a Season 2, but curiously, there's no information on that so far. Pratt offered a statement alongside the announcement of the series, promising more action and excitement.

“This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List.”

Kitsch added to Pratt's remarks, thanking the fans of the series: “Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support. I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”

What Is 'The Terminal List' About?

Based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name, the series revolves around Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander James Reece. Following a devastating covert mission, Reece discovers that his entire platoon of SEALs has been ambushed and killed. Overwhelmed and grappling with the shock of the events, Reece returns home only to find himself entangled in a sinister conspiracy that not only threatens his life but also endangers the lives of those he loves.

The series delves into Reece's quest for truth and justice, as unsettling evidence about the ambush and its underlying causes come to light. Struggling to adjust to civilian life while dealing with the grief and fallout from the mission, Reece is driven by a relentless pursuit of those responsible for the betrayal and the loss of his team.

