The world of Prime Video's thriller show The Terminal List is expanding, as a new spinoff starring Taylor Kitsch is on the way, according to Deadline. The new project is described as an elevated espionage thriller meant to take Ben, Kitsch's character in the original show, through his transition from a Navy SEAL to a CIA paramilitary operator. Chris Pratt, who stars as Lieutenant Commander James Reece in The Terminal List, will serve as an executive producer on the new spinoff series, alongside David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. No other plot details were given surrounding the upcoming prequel though fans were teased with the prospect of more from The Terminal List back in December.

Deadline also reports that other main characters in the franchise may appear in the upcoming spinoff, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former friend of Reece's whose appearance was set up during the first season of The Terminal List. The debut season of the main show was positively received by its audience, reaching the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings chart last year. As part of the deal to expand the franchise, Prime Video renewed The Terminal List for a second season, continuing Reece's quest to avenge the death of his family.

When the series began, Reece has confusing memories of an event where his Navy SEAL team was ambushed, prompting him to commence an investigation that leads him to discover a dark conspiracy against him. Eight episodes were released for the first season of the show, which also stars Constance Wu, Riley Keough and Arlo Mertz. Fuqua, whose upcoming Michael Jackson biopic recently cast a new lead, directed the pilot, titled 'The Engram'. Other directors for the series included Ellen Kuras, M. J. Bassett and Tucker Gates. Pratt and Fuqua decided to develop the project together, after they realized they were competing with each other in a bid for the rights of the original novel, written by Jack Carr.

Image via Prime Video

Pratt can be seen next in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which recently released a trailer showcasing the character of Donkey Kong. Also counting with the voice talent of Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day, the film will adapt different aspects from the character's history throughout the decades and multiple video games. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 7.

The first season of The Terminal List is now available to stream on Prime Video.