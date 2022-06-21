When Chris Pratt was cast in Marvel’s 2014 superhero action comedy Guardians of the Galaxy, many were surprised. The actor, at the time known for his role as happy-go-lucky Andy Dwyer on the sitcom Parks & Recreation, was known for his comedic television role. Some even questioned whether his turn as an action star would be fruitful. Oh, how wrong they were. Now, coming off multiple films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a starring role in the Jurassic World franchise, and a starring role in the Amazon Studios film The Tomorrow War, Pratt is returning to television. Pratt stars in The Terminal List the adaptation of Jack Carr’s best-selling novel. Playing James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home as the only survivor of an ambush with increasingly mysterious circumstances, this time Pratt will bring his action star chops that he brought to countless big-screen roles to the small screen

The first teaser trailer for The Terminal List was released on May 18. It features everything you might imagine from a military action thriller such as this one. There are plenty of guns, explosions, and a shirtless Taylor Kitsch. Throughout, we get flashes of the disastrous mission that left James Reece’s entire team dead and him with serious PTSD. The trailer uses the musical conceit of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” which condemns “politicians who hide themselves away from the violent repercussions of their actions," and who “treat people just like pawns in chess.”

This is a fitting ethos for the trailer, which follows James Reece as he acclimates to being back at home. At one point, Constance Wu’s character Katie Buranek encourages him “You’re not at war, you’re at home, there’s a difference.” To which Reece gruffly responds “Not anymore.” This underscores the idea that war follows you home. The film juxtaposes images of the American flag and military uniforms with violence and destruction, and hints at the darker side of what Black Sabbath would call the “war machine.” The trailer ends in a dark fashion, with James Reece pulling out his signature Tomahawk threateningly

The full trailer debuted on June 8, giving us an even better look at the gritty new series.

The eight-episode series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 1st, 2022.

Who are the Cast/Confirmed Characters?

The series stars Chris Pratt as Lt. Commander James Reece. Pratt, who leads action hero franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, is returning to where he got his start. Pratt’s role as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series by the Critics Choice Television Award. Pratt has already worked with Amazon Studios in a similar capacity in the military science fiction film The Tomorrow War.

Chris Pratt is not the only seasoned action veteran on the cast list. The film also features Taylor Kitsch, as his best friend Ben Edwards. Kitsch’s television role on Friday Night Lights led to starring roles in action films John Carter and Battleship. Jai Courtney is another name who has extensive experience in the action genre. The Australian actor has worked on the Die Hard franchise as well as appearing in the DC Extended Universe in both installments of the Suicide Squad as Captain Boomerang. He will play Steve Horn, a billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Familiar face Constance Wu joins the cast as war correspondent Katie Buranek. Although known more for her dramatic and comedic chops in films like Crazy Rich Asians and the television series Fresh Off the Boat, Wu’s action turn here could be a show of range for the acclaimed actress.

Other leads in the cast include Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley, Riley Keough as Lauren Reece, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell, and Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece.

What is the Background?

The Terminal List is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The book follows Lieutenant Commander James Reece as he uncovers a government conspiracy behind a traumatic ambush that decimated his squadron. The Terminal List book series also includes books True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, and In The Blood: A Thriller. This means that the series has ample content to work from and space for expansion into subsequent seasons and iterations. The author’s prolific writing and thriller pacing quickly attracted large audiences, and it seems like Amazon is hoping to capitalize on this fan base for the series. One of the highlights of the series is its realistic depictions of battle and military operations, probably thanks to Jack Carr’s background in Naval Special Warfare. Carr served as an executive producer for the television series, which should bolster fans of the books’ faith in the show. Even if the adaptation deviates from the books, fans can look forward to a level of authenticity and an honoring of the source material.

The show worked extensively with those with Navy SEAL and military backgrounds from the cast to the writer’s room in order to replicate the feel of real-life military operations. Reportedly, military veterans make up half of the writing team as well as some staff members.

Amazon Prime landed the series in early May 2020, lined up with executive producers David DiGilio, Jon Schumacher, Chris Pratt, and Antoine Fuqua. Pratt and Fuqua had previously worked together on Sony Picture's 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven. Daniel Shattuck joined DiGilio as a writer. The show was created by Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in conjunction with MRC Television. It was produced by production companies Fuqua Films and Indivisible Productions.

What Is the Plot?

The synopsis provided by Amazon reads as follows: