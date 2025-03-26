Amazon Prime Video’s hit action-thriller series The Terminal List is expanding its cast for its anticipated second season, and Martin Sensmeier has officially joined the ensemble. The actor, notable for his roles in Westworld and The Magnificent Seven, will join the adrenaline-fueled world of covert operations and high-stakes revenge that Season 1 sprung up. Sensmeier has been drafted to play the major recurring role of Sergeant Major Otaktay, a proud and venerable warrior who cannot stand any abuse of power.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel series, The Terminal List premiered in 2022 with Chris Pratt in the lead role as James Reece, a Navy SEAL who sets out on a mission of vengeance after his entire platoon is ambushed and decimated. On the backs of the massive success of Season 1, Prime Video announced a spin-off, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which is described as “an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

The upcoming Season 2 is expected to adapt True Believer, the second book in Carr’s series, which follows Reece as he is recruited to take down a global terrorist network. With the introduction of new characters and expanded storylines, fans are hopeful Season 2 is shaping up to deliver even more swashbuckling entertainment than its predecessor. Alongside Pratt, the returning cast is likely to include Constance Wu as journalist Katie Buranek and Jai Courtney as CIA operative Steve Horn.

Martin Sensmeier's 'The Terminal List' Casting Marks Another Milestone in a Rising Career