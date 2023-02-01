The Terminal List, Prime Video's action thriller show starring Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, has been renewed for a second season, according to Deadline. The announcement came as part of a new deal that will allow Prime Video to expand the franchise, which will also include a new spinoff show starring Taylor Kitsch. Pratt also serves as an executive producer on both the original show and the upcoming spinoff, alongside David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua. The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes, and was able to climb to the top of the Nielsen streaming ratings chart when it was released last summer.

Based on Jack Karr's novel of the same name, The Terminal List tells the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece after he comes back from a mission where his Navy SEAL team had been ambushed. While investigating the unexpected attack, he discovers a dark conspiracy against him, placing him on a path of trying to save his life while protecting those who he loves. Fuqua, who recently signed a deal to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, directed the pilot episode for the streamer. The director had previously worked with Pratt on the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven.

The first season of the successful action thriller also featured performances by Constance Wu, Arlo Mertz and Riley Keough, who was recently seen in the first trailer for the fellow Prime Video production, Daisy Jones and The Six. While none of the main cast members besides Pratt have been confirmed for the second season of the show, Taylor Kitsch, who played Ben Edwards on the first season, is now headed into a spinoff of his own. Deadline also reports that Pratt is rumored to appear in the upcoming project, reprising his role as Reece.

Image via Amazon Studios

Pratt has a very busy year ahead of him, as he will star as the voice of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film, scheduled to hit theaters on April 7, will also feature the voice talent of Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Pratt will also reprise his role as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in the upcoming sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. Directed by the James Gunn, the final installment in the trilogy will be the last adventure featuring the iteration of the team that was first introduced in the original film back in 2014.

All episodes of The Terminal List are now available to stream on Prime Video.