Chris Pratt’s performances in more comedic roles such as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation didn’t prevent him from expertly portraying the ‘haunted’ Lieutenant Commander James Reece in the first season of The Terminal List. After an absolutely brutal first season that kept audiences spinning to keep up with everything, and a nasty twist to the heart during the season finale, the second season is fast approaching.

The Terminal List Release Date 2022-00-00 Cast ​Chris Pratt2, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Action Seasons 0

When and Where Will The Terminal List Season 2 be Released?

Image via Prime Video

The second season of the show will be released similarly to the first season. It will be released on Prime Video but as of the moment, the release date has not been disclosed. Another oddity is that it took almost seven months for the massively successful show to be officially renewed by Amazon, but there are several likely reasons for this. The most likely is that the show's star, Chris Pratt, has had a hectic year. Between appearing in virtually all the scenes in the first season and his production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it's likely that Pratt has had his time card full.

Back in September 2022, Chris Pratt and Jack Carr (the author of the book series and an executive producer on the series) gave hope to fans. On Carr's Danger Close podcast, Pratt said the following

“To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about. We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away."

Jack Carr echoed Pratt's statement saying:

“There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed.”

Related:Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch on 'The Terminal List' and Bringing Authenticity to a Military Thriller

Who Is in the Cast of The Terminal List Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

For those familiar with the first season, and as the name implies, very few characters other than James Reece survived the series. As of the moment, he is the only character that is confirmed to appear. That being said, Constance Wu may return as reporter Katie Buranek. Other castings may include casting Raife Hastings, as seen in Jack Carr's sequel novel True Believer but other than looking at the novel we have had little indication of who may be appearing in this upcoming season.

Who is Making The Terminal List Season 2?

Speaking of Jack Carr’s novel, Carr will return as both a writer and executive producer for the show. We also know that David DiGilio will return as the showrunner this season, and he has described the novel True Believer as an "epic blueprint for an epic season.” Other than those two, none of the other masterminds behind the scenes have been released, but it seems like they have a solid foundation to continue with, and they should have enough time before its release date to ensure its high quality. Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, former Army Ranger Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw will all be returning to executive produce as well.

Which Book Will Season 2 of The Terminal List Season 2 be Based on?

Image via Simon & Schuster

Luckily we do know quite a bit about the foundation for this upcoming season. Unlike some other series that widely deviate in chronological order from their original novelization (I am looking at you Reacher), it seems that Terminal List will follow the same pattern as the six books that currently make up the series. The second book of the series, True Believer, covers the aftermath that happens Reece’s rampage has finished with Reece being given a pardon in exchange for his work for the CIA. After a bombing in London, the world economy starts to falter sending the world into a tailspin. While I could summarize it, I think that Jack Carr does it best himself by saying

There is just one man who stands a chance of answering these questions. Former Navy SEAL James Reece is the only crucial connection to a shadowy former Iraqi commando who could provide leads the CIA desperately needs. Reece might be America’s last hope. Unfortunately, he is also America’s most-wanted domestic terrorist. To rein him in, a bargain is struck and Reece becomes the reluctant tool of the United States government, traveling the globe to target terrorist leaders and unraveling a geopolitical conspiracy involving a traitorous CIA officer and a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions. There is always another true believer out there willing to kill for his cause. James Reece will be there to stop him.

The book even had its trailer, which has been included below. For those wondering about his cancer, if the TV series were to follow the books, that will not be treated this season. When talking the about the accuracy of the books, there have already been some deviations (I mean isn’t there always a difference between the screen adaptation and the novel?). This is not to imply that this is a bad thing, in fact with the original author heavily involved, the series still has a high-quality story to be told.

While we don’t have the trailer for the second season yet, please enjoy this trailer for the correlated book made by non-other than Jack Carr himself!

Related:Why Taylor Kitsch Deserves 'The Terminal List' Prequel Series

What Do We Know About The Terminal List SpinOff Series?

Image via Prime Video

When looking at the possibility of additional seasons of The Terminal List based on the additional four books in the series, it's not difficult to guess if those seasons will ever be made. While we can’t know the future of this version of James Reece, we will get some insight into the past of Taylor Kitsch’s treacherous Ben Edwards. Amazon Prime Video has already confirmed that a prequel series is in the works that will detail how Reece’s friend became the unexpected villain. Taylor Kitsch has already been confirmed to return in this series, and Chris Pratt will also make an appearance as James Reece. Other than those, the other characters that have been suspected to appear include Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest Boozer Vickers (Jared Shaw) who has a short appearance in season one.

For this series, we know that the executive producers will include Jack Carr, Chris Pratt, David DiGilo, and Taylor Kitsch. All of these were behind the amazing first season, so we are sure to have an action-packed look into how one of Reece’s best friends was twisted into the villain that we all now know him to be.