Prime Video on Thursday debuted the teaser for its upcoming original series, The Terminal List. Based on the novel by Jack Carr, the action-packed thriller stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL who becomes convinced he is involved in a mysterious conspiracy.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute teaser lays out the premise. Pratt’s character, James Reece, is the sole survivor of an attack on his platoon, which raises obvious questions. Reece is sure that someone’s after him, and paired with his survivor’s guilt, the paranoia feels overwhelming to him. The teaser boasts some slick action -- gunfights, car chases and stealth kills galore -- and also leans into the conspiracy-thriller tone of the series. It ends with a shot of Reece approaching an enemy with a pickaxe in his hand; this shot is replicated in the show's poster.

This isn’t Pratt’s first Prime Video project; last year, the actor starred in The Tomorrow War, which at a reported budget of $200 million, was one of the most expensive films to debut directly on streaming. Having broken out with comedic roles, such as the lovable oaf Andy Dwyer on the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, Pratt transitioned to mainstream franchise fare quite rapidly. At one point, he was leading three different blockbuster franchises—Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The Lego Movie.

The Terminal List joins the soon-to-be-over Jack Ryan as one of Prime Video’s most high-profile action series. In addition to Pratt, the show stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others. Pratt recently wrapped production on the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and will soon be seen in the trilogy-capping Jurassic World Dominion.

The Terminal List is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Fuqua and Ellen Kuras direct. The Terminal List arrives on Prime Video on July 1. You can watch the teaser and read the show’s official synopsis down below:

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

