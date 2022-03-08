Amazon unveiled a first look teaser for their upcoming original series The Terminal List, giving us a taste of Chris Pratt hardened Navy SEAL James Reece. The role marks Pratt's return to television for the first time since his iconic performance as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, though this stint on the small screen will reflect his turn as a Hollywood big budget action star. The teaser reflects just that, with the actor completely stone-faced while on duty. All eight episodes of the high-octane original are set to drop on July 1.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, The Terminal List follows Navy SEAL commander Reece and the events following a covert mission gone wrong. Reece and his team were ambushed during said mission, forcing them to fight their way out despite the danger of it all. Initially, the commander is overjoyed to have survived the brush with death and see his family again, but as time goes on, the events of that day continue to haunt him. He begins to doubt his own leadership and culpability for what happened, but as he investigates, he starts to realize there are darker forces at play here. The web of lies and conspiracy that led to his squad mates' deaths sends him on a new mission to discover the truth and stop those that endanger him and his loved ones.

Intensity oozes out of this teaser which starts with Pratt stepping out from behind a wall with assault rifle at the ready. He gets caught up in some serious carnage, from cars flipping to crashing vehicles and going on a secret, rainy night mission complete with a hatchet for close combat. Between the action, we get some looks that tease the ill-fated mission Reece and his crew were set on. The 21 gun salute at a military funeral shows the fate of Reece's squad members which hangs over the commander like a dark cloud.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Terminal List': First Image Reveals Chris Pratt's Ticked-Off Navy SEAL Commander in Prime Video Series

Suiting up with Pratt in Prime Video's new thriller are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder. The Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua will direct Pratt once again in this series. This looks to be one of the superstar's most serious action roles, departing from the witty Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy to instead portray the tortured mind of a soldier who lost so much.

Pratt will also serve as an executive producer on the series, joining Fuqua and co-writers Daniel Shattuck and David DiGilio along with Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Films and the book's author Carr. Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media will co-produce the series for Prime Video.

The Terminal List releases exclusively on Prime Video on July 1. Check out the trailer below to see a no-nonsense Pratt locked and loaded.

New 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Image Shows Chris Pratt's Owen Up to His Old Dino-Taming Tricks Co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow also teases what to expect from all the characters in this sequel.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Ryan O'Rourke (236 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke