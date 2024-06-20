The Big Picture The Terminal was inspired by the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian national who spent 18 years living in France's Charles de Gaulle airport.

The movie fictionalized Nasseri's story, calling into question the authenticity and accuracy of the film adaptation.

Tom Hanks delivered a tour de force performance in The Terminal, showcasing his comedic skills and ability to create believable characters.

Having worked together several times since 1998, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have forged one of modern cinema's more fruitful and lasting creative partnerships between a director and an actor. From Saving Private Ryan to The Post, the two Hollywood heavyweights have largely tackled historical drama, ranging in topic from war and true crime to espionage and journalism. Their third effort, however, marked a tonal and narrative departure in their decades-long collaboration.

Released in 2004, The Terminal is a tender comedy about Viktor Navorski, a man from the fictional nation of Krakhozia who becomes stranded in New York City's JFK International Airport after the societal collapse of his home country leaves him a citizen in limbo. While the notion of someone taking up long-term residence in an airport may seem implausible, the 2004 film's premise was, in fact, inspired by a true story involving a man from Iran who spent years living in France's Charles de Gaulle International airport.

'The Terminal' Was Inspired By the Story of Merhan Karimi Nasseri

While the exact details regarding Mehran Karimi Nasseri's earliest days aren't fully known, he was an Iranian national who, after studying economics in England, returned to his home country in 1974. A political dissident with a history of protesting Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's oppressive rule, Nasseri was, according to his account, arrested, tortured, denied his citizenship, and expelled from Iran in 1977. Without an official home, he traveled throughout Europe for the remainder of the 1970s and, in 1981, obtained identity papers and status as a refugee in Belgium. In 1988, however, he was effectively detained in France upon landing at the Charles de Gaulle airport.

According to Nasseri, he had previously lost his passport and refugee papers after being mugged on a subway. Making himself a home in the "Zone d'attente," a location used to house individuals trapped in such a unique form of limbo, he spent the next 18 years living in the airport. Cultivating a reputation that made him something of a celebrity among fellow travelers, Nasseri, who eventually dubbed himself "Sir Alfred," kept a diary in excess of 1,000 pages, subsisted on breakfast croissants and fish sandwiches from McDonald's, and slept on two red benches that he'd pushed together. Though he was eventually offered identity papers and the opportunity to settle in France in 1999, he refused on the basis that he wouldn't be recognized as a citizen of Iran and that the papers didn't identify him as Sir Alfred.

Per the previously cited article from The New York Times, Nasseri was treated in a friendly manner by passersby and staff at Charles de Gaulle. Upon learning that Hollywood wanted to make a film inspired by his experience, he was allegedly excited by the prospect. For the rights to his story, Dreamworks Pictures paid Nasseri a reported $275,000. "I realize I am famous," he said in 2003. "I wasn't interesting until I came here." As time passed, however, Nasseri's account of his own past, his relationships with relatives, and the circumstances under how he ended up detained evolved, calling into the question the status of his mental health. According The Guardian, members of Nasseri's family were aware of his situation and maintained he had no history of struggles with mental health. "If there is something wrong with him now, it's not from the past," his sister-in-law said in 2004. In July 2006, after 18 years in Charles de Gaulle, Nasseri was removed and hospitalized, and after spending years living in various shelters, ultimately returned to the airport, where he died of a heart attack on November 12, 2022.

How Accurate Is Steven Spielberg's 'The Terminal'?

The Terminal, while not among Steven Spielberg's greatest efforts, is an undeniably breezy, touching, and entertaining watch, but it may have benefited from a more direct and authentic rendering of Mehran Karimi Nasseri's story. No stranger to sentimentality and happy endings, Spielberg approached the film's unique character, setting, and narrative with an eye towards lighthearted whimsy, polishing the seemingly poignant and mysterious nature of its real-life inspiration for the sake of laughs, the occasional dramatic flourish, and a satisfying sense of closure. The result is a heavily fictionalized account of Nasseri's strangely affecting story that arguably undermines the recognition of its source material.

Aside from shifting the film's setting from France to the United States, The Terminal also takes obvious and glaring liberties regarding the national and ethnic identity of its lead character. Rather than depicting its human subject as Iranian, the film's fictional Viktor Navorski hails from the equally fictional nation of Krakhozia, which one may safely assume was meant to emulate one of the former Soviet Union's Eastern satellite states. While casting Tom Hanks for his third outing with Steven Spielberg was likely intended to boost the film's commercial prospects, the A-lister's substitution for an actor of Iranian or Middle Eastern descent could be perceived as an example of Hollywood whitewashing. However, given how loosely the film plays with the facts regarding its real-life basis, Hanks' casting didn't seem to strike audiences as insensitive or problematic when The Terminal hit theaters.

'The Terminal' Is Another Impressive Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg Team-Up

In a career spanning more than four decades, and with north of 50 film credits to his name, Tom Hanks has delivered some of cinema's most iconic, varied, and memorable performances, and The Terminal is no exception. Though the film features a stellar supporting cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Diego Luna, and Zoe Saldaña, Hanks commands the screen and steals nearly every scene he's in. "I know Tom so well, but I don’t recognize the character he plays," said Steven Spielberg in 2015. "It’s been in every experience I’ve had with Tom because each character he plays in all four movies that we did together is totally different."

While his portrayal of Viktor Navorski may not rank among Hanks' most celebrated, it nevertheless endures as a humbling reminder of the beloved actor's creative sensibilities and a seemingly effortless ability to build a character from the ground up and imbue it with a lived-in quality. A character like Navorski could easily run the risk of veering into the realm of caricature or cultural insensitivity, but the actor successfully avoided the clichés and trappings of such a performance, playing him as a full-bodied and three-dimensional man. Exercising the comedic muscles he was largely known for earlier in his career, Hanks' turn in The Terminal was a welcome return to form, serving as further proof as to why he remains one of cinema's most sought-after and acclaimed performers.

