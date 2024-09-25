Can you believe four entire decades have passed since this epic classic movie directed by James Cameron hit the big screens? Yes, the first film in the Terminator franchise, also titled The Terminator, is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary—and in style, of course. ComicBook reports that the 1984 action movie will get the 4K treatment, with new Blu-rays already on the way.

Despite the exciting news, pre-orders for the limited edition Steelbook 4K Blu-ray are temporarily unavailable as they sold out quickly following last month’s debut. Not to worry, the standard edition is still available, and the cover was revealed today along with a release date of November 19. At this time, the Steelbook edition is sold out on Amazon, while the standard 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order on Amazon with several treats attached. These include Creating the Terminator: Visual Effects & Music, The Terminator: Closer to the Real Thing, Unstoppable Force: The Legacy of the Terminator, and 7 Deleted Scenes.

The Terminator was released on October 26, 1984, and saw Arnold Schwarzenegger lead as the titular character. He was joined by Michael Biehn, who played Kyle Reese, Linda Hamilton, who portrayed Sarah Connor, and Paul Winfield, who was Ed Traxler. Following its release, the sci-fi film grossed an impressive $78.3 million against a $6.4 million budget and further solidified Cameron’s and Schwarzenegger's status in the entertainment industry.

'The Terminator' Franchise Still Has More to Give

The tremendous success of The Terminator has led to the development of several sequels, a TV series, comic books, novels and video games, all of which make up the franchise. The most recent production in this franchise is Terminator Zero, which premiered on Netflix on August 29 and was teased as such:

“Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

Moreover, Cameron is also not done with the franchise despite stepping away after Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s release but returning for Terminator: Dark Fate. The reputable director is pretty convinced the franchise isn’t dead yet, as he said of future Terminator projects:

“So I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick ass. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography.”

The Terminator (1984) is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, while you can pre-order the standard 4K Blu-ray here on Amazon.

