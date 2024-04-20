The Big Picture Harlan Ellison sued James Cameron over alleged story theft from The Outer Limits.

Ellison received credit & undisclosed payment after settling out of court with Cameron.

Cameron expressed frustration with the lawsuit settlement and its impact on him personally.

The Terminator might be one of the most turbulent movie franchises to ever hit the silver screen. James Cameron helmed the first two Terminator films, which became cinematic classics due to the concept of an unstoppable killing machine sent back in time, not to mention Cameron's penchant for pushing the boundary of visual effects with each film he makes. The other films haven't fared as well; they've weathered turbulent productions and/or less than stellar box office returns. That isn't the only struggle that Cameron has dealt with concerning The Terminator; he was actually hit with a lawsuit over the film's similarities to episodes of The Outer Limits.

The Terminator (1984) Release Date October 26, 1984 Director James Cameron Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Michael Biehn , Linda Hamilton , Paul Winfield , Lance Henriksen , Bess Motta Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Harlan Ellison , James Cameron , Gale Anne Hurd , William Wisher Jr. Tagline Your future is in his hands.

Harlan Ellison Sued James Cameron Over 'The Terminator'

Everyone knows the story of The Terminator: years in the future, the artifical intelligence known as Skynet launches a war against mankind, with a man named John Connor fighting back. To prevent this, Skynet sends back a killing machine known as a "Terminator" to kill John's mother Sarah (Linda Hamilton) before she gives birth to him. The Resistance sends back one of their soldiers, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) to protect her. The Terminator gathered plenty of buzz when it came out, particularly from science fiction author Harlan Ellison. Ellison filed a lawsuit against Orion Pictures and Hemdale, who distributed and produced The Terminator respectively. He did so under the claim that Cameron had stolen the story idea of The Terminator wholesale from his Outer Limits episode "Soldier."

It wouldn't be the first time that Ellison has taken someone to court over the matter of intellectual property. He sued Paramount and the Writers Guild over a series of novels that utilized concepts from "City on the Edge of Forever," a teleplay he wrote for Star Trek: The Original Series. Later, Ellison would file a lawsuit against New Regency and Andrew Niccol, claiming that Niccol's In Time lifted concepts wholesale from his short story “Repent, Harlequin! Said The Ticktockman,” both of which feature a futuristic society where inhabitants are allotted only a certain amount of time to live. Some of these lawsuits were immensely ludicrous, particularly the In Time one. Any similarities to "Repent, Harlequin! Said The Ticktockman" come off as pure coincidence, especially if audiences saw the film. Ellison wound up settling out of court, though he'd undergo a similar process with the Terminator lawsuit.

What Was 'The Terminator' Lawsuit About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Adapted from Ellison's short story "Soldier of Tomorrow," "Soldier" takes place in the far future. A misfiring energy weapon sends a pair of battling soldiers back in time to 1964. One of these soldiers, Qarlo Clobregnny (Michael Ansara) is taken in by psychiatrist Tom Kagen (Lloyd Nolan) and forms a connection with his family, particularly Kagen's wife Abby (Catherine McLeod). But very soon, Qarlo's enemy soldier tracks him down, leaving Qarlo no choice but to sacrifice his life in order to defeat the enemy soldier. Elements of "Soldier" are very similar to what occurs in The Terminator. When Reese is detained by the police, he only states his name and rank, similar to Qarlo and Kagen's first encounter. Likewise, the idea of a future war and soldiers being hurled back in time shapes both stories. Even if the similarities are coincidence, it isn't hard to see how Ellison came to the conclusion that Cameron had ripped him off.

The irony is that many sci-fi fans felt that Cameron cribbed ideas from another Outer Limits episode that Ellison wrote, "Demon With A Glass Hand." It follows a man named Trent (Robert Culp) who hails from a thousand years in the future and has no memory of his past life, as well as a prosthetic hand encased in a glass-like substance. Eventually, Trent is revealed to be a robot tasked with repopulating the human race, a fact that shakes him to his core as he'd fallen in love with a human woman. While fans felt that The Terminator pulled the idea of a robot posing as a human from "Demon With A Glass Hand," Ellison finally decided to clear up the matter in 2001. "'Terminator' was not stolen from 'Demon with a Glass Hand,' it was a ripoff of my OTHER Outer Limits script, 'Soldier,'" he wrote via a post on his official website.

'The Terminator' Featured New Credits After the Lawsuit

Close

Ellison and Cameron's lawsuit wound up settling out of court, with Ellison receiving an undisclosed payment and credit on the home video version of The Terminator. Said credit reads "With Acknowledgment to the Works of Harlan Ellison," and appears toward the end of the film as Sarah drives off into the sunset. Cameron expressed his thoughts on the deal years later while at a convention for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, saying "For legal reasons I'm not supposed to comment on that, but it was a real bum deal, I had nothing to do with it and I disagree with it." In 2009, he delivered a rather scathing verdict of the lawsuit in the book The Futurist: The Life and Films of James Cameron:

"It was a nuisance suit that could easily have been fought. I expected Hemdale and Orion to fight for my rights, but they abandoned me. The insurance company told me if I didn't agree to the settlement, they would come after me personally for the damages if they lost the suit. Having no money at the time, I had no choice but to agree to the settlement. Of course there was a gag order as well, so I couldn't tell this story but now I frankly don't care. It's the truth. Harlan Ellison is a parasite who can kiss my ass."

Ironically, Cameron got into the science fiction genre because of Ellison. In a 1991 interview, he said that his love of science fiction stemmed from reading Ellison's work. “In the latter years of high school I got into the newer guys of that time, Harlan Ellison, Larry Niven, people like that. It was a steady diet of science fiction.” Even if the similarities between The Terminator and "Soldier" were only coincidental, Cameron did draw some measure of influence from Ellison.

The Terminator is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video