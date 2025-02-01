As promised by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, he is back. This time, however, his stone-cold sci-fi action classic The Terminator is now available to stream entirely for free. The blockbuster that shot James Cameron into the stratosphere and cemented the Governator as a household name has been added to Tubi this month, bringing memorable lines, a tense cat-and-mouse game to protect the future of humanity, and one of cinema's most iconic villains who inspired fears of an AI uprising. Released in 1984 on a budget of only $6.4 million, it would instantly become a defining hit of the era with a $78.3 million box office, creating a legacy that can still be felt years later.

Written and directed by Cameron with Gale Anne Hurd as his co-writer, The Terminator revolves around its antagonist, the cyborg assassin played by Schwarzenegger in an iconic pair of shades, and its target, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). In the far-flung – or now, not so far-flung – future of 2029, humanity is engaged in a brutal war with Skynet and its mechanical forces after the AI defense network gained sentience and drove them to near extinction. As the survivors finally near victory under resistance leader John Connor, the AI employs its final gambit by sending the titular cyborg back in time to kill his mother, Sarah, time paradoxes be damned. Though Sarah is woefully unprepared to take on the seemingly unstoppable machine, she finds a much-needed ally in Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), who was sent to protect her using what knowledge he has of the Terminator. What follows is a horror-adjacent hunt through the city as the star-crossed pair try to escape the murderous mechanical menace.

'The Terminator' Enjoys a Storied Legacy