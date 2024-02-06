The Big Picture New installment of The Terror series, The Devil in Silver, is moving forward and will adapt Victor LaValle's novel.

The story follows Pepper, who is thrown into a mental institution and encounters a devilish being.

The Devil in Silver features an eclectic group of allies and explores psychological thrills and the question of whether the devil can die.

AMC is ready to fill our homes with The Terror once again. At the network's Television Critics Association presentation today, it was announced that a new installment of the horror anthology series, titled The Terror: Devil in Silver, would be moving forward soon. This batch of episodes will adapt Victor LaValle's titular 2012 novel, The Devil in Silver, and finally follow up on the series nearly five years after the release of its second season, Infamy, in 2019.

Like the first season, which tracked the fictionalized doomed voyage of the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus to find the Northwest Passage as presented in Dan Simmons's 2007 novel, The Terror: Devil in Silver will stick close to the events of its source material. LaValle's book follows the "rambunctious big man" Pepper, who is unjustly thrown into a low-budget mental institution in Queens, New York, where he faces unspeakable horrors. On his first night in the facility, he encounters a horrific, bison-headed creature that nearly kills him until he's taken away by the staff. When he confirms with other patients that a devilish being indeed roams the halls at night, he's determined to fight back and find a way to escape the nightmare.

The Devil in Silver also features an eclectic group of allies who aid Pepper in his struggle against the hospital staff and the devil alike. These allies include the schizophrenic octogenarian Dorry, the African immigrant with a severe case of OCD Coffee, and the bipolar teenager Loochie. If the book is any indication, The Terror: Devil in Silver will be a story filled with psychological thrills as these characters wrestle with their own psyches while trying to determine if the devil that haunts them can even die.

'The Terror: Devil in Silver' Adapts Yet Another LaValle Novel for Television

Notably, the new installment of The Terror wouldn't be the first time one of LaValle's novels was brought onto the small screen. Apple TV+'s adaptation of The Changeling starring LaKeith Stanfield aired last year to strong reviews. AMC has had The Devil in Silver under its banner for some time now though, as Deadline previously reported that it was being adapted as an anthology under LaValle and Halt and Catch Fire creator Christopher Cantwell. The hope was for the first season to kick off a string of stories about ordinary people caught in nightmarish situations. The new creatives of The Terror will follow in the footsteps of David Kajganich who developed Season 1 and the duo of Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo who created Season 2.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on The Terror: Devil in Silver as it comes out.