The Big Picture Dan Stevens is set to star in & executive produce the horror series The Terror: Devil in Silver, based on Victor LaValle's novel.

Stevens plays Pepper, a man trapped in a psychiatric hospital facing dark secrets and the Devil himself.

Stay tuned for updates on Devil in Silver release date and watch Stevens in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

A major heartthrob who has already starred in several big projects thus far in 2024 has officially signed on to a new horror series. It's been officially announced that Dan Stevens will star and executive produce the third installment of AMC Networks' The Terror horror anthology. The series, titled Devil in Silver, is based on the novel of the same name by author Victor LaValle, and has a teleplay that was penned by Chris Cantwell, who is best known for his work in Halt and Catch Fire. No director is currently attached to helm Devil in Silver, and Stevens is the only one tapped to star as additional casting is ongoing.

The horror series Devil in Silver follows Pepper (Stevens), a working-class man who finds himself in a psychiatric hospital after dealing with bad luck and having a quick temper to go along with it. Inside the hospital, Pepper deals with other patients with vendettas against him, doctors who are holding on to dark secrets, and even the Devil himself. As Pepper loses himself more and more every day inside the walls of the hospital, he learns his only path to escape and freedom is to come face-to-face with the very thing that's been haunting him. However, as the story progresses, Pepper uncovers that the demons he needs to face may be the ones inside of him. Stevens commented on his role in the series:

“I'm thrilled to be a part of The Terror: Devil in Silver. This series is a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set to rock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and this incredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils and shadows. I look forward to delivering something epic that will echo through the halls like an iron bell.”

What Else Has Dan Stevens Been in Recently?

Close

Stevens has been acting in Hollywood for nearly 20 years, but his first big breakout role came from playing Matthew Crawley in 25 episodes of Downton Abbey. He has since appeared in a slew of horror, comedy, and action projects, which all lead up to him stealing the show in one of the biggest movies of 2024 thus far, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Stevens plays Trapper, the Titan veterinarian who comes to Kong's rescue when he needs a new tooth and generally exudes charisma and charm throughout the film. He also played the role of Frank earlier this year in the vampire horror thriller Abigail, which also stars Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir and currently sits at a "certified fresh" score of 82% from critics accompanied by an 85% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Devil in Silver does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Stevens put on a show in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, now streaming exclusively on Max.

WATCH ON MAX