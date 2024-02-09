The Big Picture The real history of the doomed Arctic expedition in the first season of The Terror are terrifying enough without a supernatural monster.

The crew faced numerous hardships, from being stranded in the frozen Arctic to suffering from deadly diseases like lead poisoning and scurvy.

The inclusion of a monster in the story seems out of place and takes away from the true horrors of the expedition, including mass mental breakdown and hostility towards the Inuit tribe.

Based on the novel by Dan Simmons, the first season of AMC's The Terror is a fictional recount of one of history's many horror stories. It follows the doomed voyage of the HMS Erebus and the HMS Terror, captained by Sir John Franklin (Ciarán Hinds). Two ships departed from Kent for the Canadian Arctic in 1845. Neither ship nor the 129 souls on board would return. The novel and its adaptation tell these events with surprising accuracy, showcasing the main reasons why the expedition was a fated disaster. It's one of those great maritime stories, like the famous Mutiny On The Bounty, which shows that even the most rigid power structures, and well-planned endeavors, can crumble when faced with the beauty and the terror of a vast ocean.

In Simmons' adaptation of events, and therefore in the series, they added a couple of flourishes to this survival horror. Not only are the men and officers stranded in the Arctic for several years when the ships become locked in the ice, but there's also a monster on the prowl. A great icebound beast, not an animal but an entity that begins to massacre the crew. This would further tailspin the victims into mutiny and conflict, with imperialism and paranoia turning them against the nearby Netsilik tribe. The monster is known as the Tuunbaq, and in the show it appears to be some kind of polar bear-looking thing with a vaguely human face, a blend of person and animal, an apex predator that only the Inuit people the crew patronizes and interrogates know how to properly control.

However, when you step back and look at the real facts of this story, you'll notice that a supernatural presence wasn't necessary to add an element of horror. The presence of the Tuunbaq could even be seen as overkill in a tale with enough pain and suffering for the crew.

The History ‘The Terror’ Is Based on Is More Terrifying Than Fiction

Let's look at the facts of this voyage, because a lot has to go wrong for none to return without a monster tearing things up. They tried their best to prepare for a journey they knew to be hazardous, from reinforcing their ships and adding new state-of-the-art upgrades to their provisions, like canning their food. They not only tried to attend to survival needs but the well-being of their crew as well, everything someone would need when expected to be on board a ship for several years. They knew the Arctic landscape would pose challenges, and they assumed that their technical advancements would see them through.

One should never assume anything about nature, especially the possibility of bending it to your will. The ships became icebound in the winter of 1845, with no chance of breaking through the frozen ground. The crews of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror were forced to wait it out. They waited for three years, with no sign of the ice melting. Being trapped in a polar winter is bad enough, especially when considering the risk of frostbite and pneumonia, those illnesses they didn't have treatment for back then. John Franklin ended up dead before they decided to abandon the ship and walk their way to safety, but even their technological advancements failed them.

Starting with their newfangled cans, they may have been made of tin, but they were soldered with lead and poorly at that. This caused a double whammy of lead poisoning and botulism - a bacterial disease that is caused by improper food storage and preparation. This improper storage also eventually caused their sources of vitamin C to expire, allowing scurvy to become prevalent on the ship as well. The horror of the lost Franklin expedition is one of pestilence. A technologically advanced vessel quickly morphed into a hub of disease including scurvy and lead poisoning due to the soldering of the cans their ship carried.

The Existence of a Monster Takes Away the Story’s Ambiguity

There's already more than enough horror to go around, but if Simmons and the series' crew wanted to throw in a monster for good measure, one already exists. The Tuunbaq is a creature that resembles a polar bear, not a creature to be taken lightly on its own. The animal known as the largest bear and land carnivore averages 6 to 9 feet tall and can weigh up to 1,300 pounds. They may look cute with their fluffy ears and when you add in soda bottles, but they also have a bone-shattering bite force of 1,200 pounds per square inch. They're just like any animal, they don't attack without reason, and they don't kill for sport, but if you get on the wrong side of one it's a fight you can't win. Especially if you're already freezing, starving, and mired with diseases. There are precedents for stories about abnormally dangerous animals like The Ghost And The Darkness. If there were concerns about another Jaws scenario, we're doing a fine job endangering polar bears without one.

Not-so-fun facts aside, the Tuunbaq's inclusion in The Terror seems weird. It isn't the fact that it was part of the show's story, but that it was real. In between all these events of genuine and historically accurate human suffering, and very understandable fits of madness, paranoia, and mutiny, was a straight-up quasi-mythological being. The sicknesses the sailors experienced were ones that also affected the mind. Irritability, memory loss, and sleep deprivation, all of these are ingredients for a mass mental breakdown. This would be further exacerbated by the oppressively rigid naval command structure that would try and inevitably fail to keep the bottom rung in line.

A case of disease and mass hysteria creating this terrifying Arctic creature, causing them to not only fight among themselves but treat the Inuit tribe with hostility, makes much greater sense. However, such a change would defeat the purpose of the series as The Terror: Infamy leans harder into paranormal activity. While the history behind the first season of The Terror is scary and didn't need the addition of a monster, AMC made this show with intent, and it's absolutely one worth watching.

