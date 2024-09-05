Horror is a pretty popular genre among fans of television and movies, and every now and then a title comes along that underscores why horror stories are so full of possibilities. Last month, anthology series The Terror debuted on Netflix, and it quickly rose to the top among the most-watched TV shows on the platform. Not only that, Reelgood revealed that in the week of August 22 to 28, The Terror was among the top 10 most-watched TV shows across all platforms.

Like in other anthology series, The Terror tells a different story each season. In Season 1, the show centered around the crew of two explorer ships in the Arctic Archipelago. When the ships get trapped on ice, the crew led by John Franklin (Ciarán Hinds) and Francis Crozier (Jared Harris) must survive the harrowing weather conditions and a sinister presence that starts lurking on the ships. Season 2, dubbed The Terror: Infamy, takes place during World War II and follows a Japanese-American community that suddenly has to deal with bizarre deaths perpetuated by a malevolent entity. The cast features George Takei (Star Trek) and Miki Ishikawa (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier).

When it premiered on AMC in 2018, The Terror became one of the network's most critically acclaimed TV shows. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts an average score of 87%, and critics like Collider's Haleigh Foutch called it "the scariest show in years," "spectacular" and "impeccably cast." IndieWire's Ben Travers went further and wrote that The Terror "captures every form of fear" and that the series is helped with "astonishing CGI" and visual effects."

Season 3 of The Terror Is Already In The Works

The great news for new fans of The Terror that just caught up to it is that they won't have to wait too long for Season 3. Earlier this year, AMC announced that the hit horror series was renewed for a new batch of episodes, and they are slated to debut on the platform in 2025, making it a six-year hiatus between seasons 2 and 3. The story will be based on the best-selling novel The Devil in Silver by author Victor LaValle, and it will center around a man who gets wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital. The first two episodes will be directed by Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets).

The popularity of The Terror on Netflix comes on the heels of the streamer adding AMC titles to its catalog. Aside from the horror series, Netflix subscribers can now check out a slate of other popular shows from the Breaking Bad network such as Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, Preacher and all seasons of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead — as well as ongoing spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The latter two will debut on Netflix in January 2025.

You can stream all episodes from The Terror now.

The Terror Supernatural, semihistorical, horror anthology series, where each season is inspired by a different infamous or mysterious real life historical tragedy. Release Date March 26, 2018 Creator David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo Cast George Takei , Naoko Mori , Miki Ishikawa , Kiki Sukezane Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

