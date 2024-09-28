Despair, panic, and fear are maintained in an undulating icy thrum throughout AMC's The Terror, where the true account of Captain Sir John Franklin's (Ciarán Hinds) lost expedition is intertwined with fantastical horror elements that send frostbite to our trembling hands. This grim thread follows the series all the way to its haunting finale, where the inevitable conclusion befalls us, yet still nothing could have prepared us for the abysmal sight we are left to grapple with. Season 1 of the anthology series embraced us with the warmth of a jovial atmosphere, where the ambitious captains and crews of the ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror could not have fathomed the dismal fate awaiting them.

After being stuck on the immovable ice for years, the captain and crew finally decide to abandon the two ships and embark on a dangerous and impossibly long journey toward civilization — the group is eventually split by a mutiny. During the penultimate episode, Captain Francis Crozier (Jared Harris) is kidnapped by the leader of the mutineers, Cornelius Hickey (Adam Nagaitis), who keeps a tight and manic grip over his group. With the threats of starvation, dehydration, hypothermia, madness, paranoia, and a lurking monster looming over everyone, the struggle for survival is far more precarious than it has ever been in their vulnerable positions, leading to this unforgiving finale.

Mr. Goodsir Sacrifices Himself in 'The Terror' Season 1 Finale

Hickey's group has already succumbed to the stomach-churning temptation of cannibalism, as the lead-poisoned tinned foods begin to dwindle. The burden of cutting up a comrade was left to Henry Goodsir (Paul Ready), who had knowledge of anatomy and was the group's defacto doctor. He was also one of the crew members who were still loyal to Crozier, and as such, Hickey tasked him with this as a form of psychological torture despite having hunting experience. Consequently, when Crozier is brought into camp, Goodsir is far too broken to revolt alongside his captain and instead enacts his revenge in a more macabre way. In a horrifically sensual and poignantly cathartic sequence, he lathers poison all over his body, then consumes an entire bottle's worth, thoroughly contaminating his flesh. To disguise the true cause of his death, he slits his wrists and passes away in bed, leaving his corporal vessel as a gift to be feasted upon. And Hickey obliges.

The next day, Hickey and the rest of the camp serve a buffet featuring Goodsir. Developing a taste for humans and for inflicting psychological torture, Hickey orders Crozier to also partake in the consumption of his colleague and friend. However, before Goodsir sacrificed himself, he had the foresight to warn Crozier to only eat his feet, namely the thick and tough meat of his soles that the poison was unlikely to penetrate, in case Hickey forced him to participate against his will. As such, Crozier (and the secret companions he warns with a tiny shake of his head) can satisfy Hickey while also avoiding being poisoned like the rest of the camp was. Goodsir's sacrifice may not have had a dramatic outcome, but the spoiled meat weakened the cannibals.

'The Terror' Season 1 Finale Reveals Hickey's Ultimate Plan

With Hickey's slow progress and unpredictable habits, it is not easy to discern what his true motivations and goals are, until the finale. The crew heave a supply sled up a hill under the belief that they are going to kill the dreaded monster that had been hunting them down: the Tuunbaq. Hickey stands in the boat, maniacally singing the national anthem while yelling abuse at the group. He also divulges that he is not Cornelius Hickey — he heard about the year-long expedition and murdered the real Hickey, stealing his identity and his position on the crew. As such, after living in the ice for the past three years, the fake Hickey was resolved to never return to civilization, leading to the final phase of his plan: he wanted to control the Tuunbaq.

Earlier in Season 1 of The Terror, Hickey witnessed a ceremonial event between Lady Silence (Nive Nielsen) and the Tuunbaq, where she reached out her hand and seemingly connected with the monstrous creature. He realized there was a ritual conducted by Inuit shamans that involved cutting off their tongues and becoming linked to the Tuunbaq. With greed and ambition strife in his eyes, Hickey attempts to perform this ritual when the Tuunbaq arrives at the hill and begins killing the men. When Hickey thrusts his arm out, tongue in hand, and offers it to the spiritual creature, it promptly bites his arm off, killing the mutineer.

While this chaos is happening, Crozier is still chained to the other men and is desperately trying to avert the Tuunbaq's attention away from him. As the last person standing, Crozier becomes the monster's final target. Crozier tugs on the rusty chain that connects him to the man consumed by the Tuunbaq, leading to a painful choking and gurgling sound from the beast and its death. The chain was simply the last straw that cemented the Tuunbaq's downfall, as it had been weakened and symbolically tainted by the consumption of these invaders: the lead-poisoned sailors, the fork-wrapped Blanky (Ian Hart), and the even more spoiled cannibals. The seemingly mythical creature was fallible after all, namely to toxic explorers.

Crozier Confronts "Starvation Cove" in 'The Terror' Season 1

When the Tuunbaq took its final breath, somewhere across the icy plains, Lady Silence and her companion sense the death of the spiritual guardian. Her companion turns away while Lady Silence continues trudging forward with her sled in tow until she reaches the slain creature. She briefly mourns its death before cutting off Crozier's hand to remove him from the chain. Once he recovers from his wounds as much as possible, he insists on tracking down the rest of his crew, returning to the campsite he had been kidnapped from. The following sequences are dubbed as "Starvation Cove" by the showrunners, as Crozier and Lady Silence follow each campsite and decipher the tragic tale left behind.

The first site exhibits the group's decision to leave behind the sick survivors, inevitably kicking off the chain of events that led to the more horrific discoveries. There is evidence that the group succumbed to cannibalism as well, as butchered limbs are found splayed out at the campsites. Interestingly, one crew member is found with chains pierced across his face, a detail that is taken from the real accounts of the expedition, as series co-showrunners and executive producers David Kajganich and Soo Hugh told Collider. Just like in real life, there is no explanation for it in the show, reflecting the haunting ambiguity that surrounds the real story while also delivering an image that will be seared into our minds.

While Crozier grapples with the thought of the dark fate that met these men, Lady Silence watches him steadily with a look on her face that seems to say: "And you thought we were the savages?" The mere glance purveys a powerful scrutiny of Western structures and imperialism, as the men suffer a dark fate by traipsing on land they had no business owning. With nowhere else to go, Crozier follows Lady Silence to her camp, where he finds out her name is actually Silna.

What Does 'The Terror' Season 1 Closing Scene Mean?

After spending the night at the camp, Crozier wakes up to find out that Silna left during the night. When he questions people, he is met with the response: "That is the way." The Tuunbaq was a spiritual creature that maintained the balance of these lands, and since it had died under Silna's care, she is forced to leave her community as a way to take accountability. In the novel by Dan Simmons, which Season 1 of The Terror was adapted from, Crozier actually leaves with Silna and they become romantic partners. However, in the show, Silna's arc is finalized independently, which makes Crozier's choice to stay with the Inuit community even more powerful.

The closing shot of the season has Crozier dressed in wintery garb, kneeling above a sealing hole with a boy lying down next to him. The camera slowly zooms out, leaving Crozier a speck in the vast, white snow. It tells us that Crozier decided to stay beyond just one spring and was ingrained enough into the society that they trusted them with a child, opting to live out his days with the Inuit community rather than returning to London. On a personal level, Crozier is simply too different of a man to return to his old life, which is why he asks the villagers to tell the rescuers that everyone from HMS Erebus and HMS Terror are dead. Yet, it is not simply choosing the easy way out, as life on the ice is still difficult, as he skillfully holds his focused position in the last shot.

It is also like Crozier's way of taking accountability for his part in disrupting the natural order, just as Silna did. They both shunned themselves from their respective homes, but Crozier also works with the Inuit community now, almost as a symbolic repentance on behalf of his entire crew. They invaded their land in hopes of discovering a North-West passage, simply to own another piece of the natural world. They tainted the land with their interference and eventual corruption. And they killed the Tuunbaq, a creature that was the ultimate manifestation of resistance against man subjugating nature. After the tumult of the finale, this closing scene is imbued with a haunting peacefulness that inspires feelings of both awe and melancholy.

