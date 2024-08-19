The Big Picture The crew of HMS Terror, although experienced and well-prepared, faced cold, starvation, lead poisoning, and sickness, leading to tragic consequences.

Despite high hopes and careful planning, the expedition to find the Northwest Passage ended in the disappearance of all 129 men within two years.

The fate of the crew of the Terror and Erebus remains a haunting mystery, with only scattered artifacts and oral records revealing glimpses of their tragic end.

It's often been said that the difference between a great idea and a terrible one usually depends upon the smallest of factors and nowhere is this more clear than in human exploration. In the first season of The Terror, this bad luck is embodied by supernatural forces that quickly decimate the ship of the same name, along with its crew. While events from the show are clearly fictional, what the actual members of the expedition endured was still tragic and horrific, detailing how the height of human folly can be undermined by the unyielding and relentless advance of nature. Possessing an experienced captain, years of supplies, and two ships that had already survived similar voyages into the polar regions, the expedition showed major signs of success, and hopes were high that the Northwest Passage from North America to Asia would finally be discovered. Instead, all 129 men disappeared within two years, and the fragments of evidence suggest a brutal story of men who starved and even turned to cannibalism before they finally perished. Only recently has such a trade route become even partially navigable, and the few remains found of the expedition serve to indicate how no amount of planning or preparation can overcome the cold logic of nature.

Before they were known as ghost ships, both the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus were regarded as experienced vessels in the British Royal Navy, with the former even being present in the War of 1812. In the three decades since then, both ships aided in multiple expeditions to Antarctica and endured harsh conditions, making them the perfect choice for an expedition to explore the Northwest Passage. Ever since the first voyage of Columbus in 1492, there had been hopes of finding a route through North America to Asia, one which could make trade more viable. Although many others had failed to find any passage, the polar north was still largely untouched and hopes remained that, with enough preparation, such a mission could endure the conditions to reach the Pacific.

To lead the polar expedition, few better choices existed than Sir John Franklin, a veteran of two earlier Arctic voyages who had been in the navy since he was a teenager. Although he had experience in the famous Battle of Trafalgar against Napoleon and fighting in New Orleans against future U.S. President Andrew Jackson, Franklin was primarily known as an explorer above all else. In addition to multiple expeditions to Canada, Franklin had undertaken a voyage to Australia, even serving as the governor of what is now the nearby island of Tasmania. None of this, however, could compare to finally discovering the Northwest Passage, an event that would define his legacy, but for all the wrong reasons.

Thanks to an experienced hand leading the voyage, the journey had extreme promise, especially with new advances in seafaring and industrial technology making it appear much more feasible. With three years of food and supplies, the crew was prepared for an extended voyage, and the ship had long proven its durability, making it possibly the only ship capable of such an undertaking. Understandably, there were high hopes that the Northwest Passage might finally be discovered when 129 men departed in April 1845. Little could they have imagined that the journey of their lives would instead prove to be a tragic, miserable, and horrific affair.

The Crew of the HMS Terror Were Prepared, But It Wasn't Enough

Knowing exactly what the members of the expedition faced is very difficult to quantify because we have no journals or logs from the crew. What evidence we do have generally comes from the scattered artifacts of the voyage which have been collected over the decades, along with known experiences of other voyages conducted within the region. Given the location and climate, it is no surprise to learn that the biggest issue the explorers faced was the cold, and it would define their entire journey for the next three years. The ice made sailing difficult, despite them leaving in spring, and the crew would likely have faced difficulties using scientific instruments, which further impeded navigation.

Thanks to the logistical records made prior to their departure, we do know in great detail what supplies the crew had with them on a daily basis. In terms of food stocks, they enjoyed over 35,000 pounds of biscuits alone, along with multiple types of fruits and vegetables, but little meat. On a trip like this, planning is everything, and the sailors had some idea of what they might face, so they packed 140 wolf fur coats for the journey, while their communities contributed hundreds of Bibles for daily prayer. None of these preparations, however, would actually spare the crew from the hardships they would face, which proved to be much worse than they ever expected.

Although internal heating on the ships provided some level of comfort, the crew still likely endured hypothermia and frostbite. As the two ships became trapped and food supplies were slowly exhausted, there is some evidence that scurvy emerged among the survivors, making them even more susceptible to common illnesses like tuberculosis or pneumonia in the frigid temperatures. Even worse, it is now believed that the crew suffered from lead poisoning due to the erosion of the tin metal cans used to store food. Towards the end, starvation remained rampant, making conditions even more inhospitable for the unlucky few who still survived.

Those Aboard the HMS Terror Met a Horrific Fate

While the evidence remains scattered, enough has been gathered to paint an accurate picture of what happened to 130 men onboard The Terror and The Erebus. Their last known sighting, just four months after their departure, was by a whaling ship in Newfoundland, after which they were never seen alive. Two years later, with no contact from the crew, the widow of John Franklin convinced Parliament to launch several rescue expeditions, all of which were inconclusive. In 1854, the crew were declared legally dead by the British government and the searches ceased, but the family continued to fund private search parties, which later uncovered a rare hint of what became of the crew.

The only direct source of testimony that we have concerning the fate of Franklin and his men is a single note, written in 1847 and updated the following year but not discovered until a decade later. The first note details Franklin being in charge of the expedition, which was left trapped by ice since September 1846, but the expedition was explicitly stated to be going well. By April 1848, though, dozens of crew members had perished, including John Franklin himself, who is recorded to have died just three weeks after the first note was written. Having deserted their ships five days earlier, the note records that the few remaining men were preparing to go on foot across the nearby river in a last desperate attempt to escape, but none of them appeared to have survived.

While plenty of Arctic expeditions have perished before and since, none lost so many men, and the fate of the Terror still captures the attention of historians and scientists alike. In recent years, oral records from local Inuit tribes have mentioned sightings of the men, whose remains have since been recovered in rare cases. In 2016, the wreckage of the Terror was finally discovered after years of exploration, still preserved in an area that climate change has only now made accessible after centuries of searching. Then, as now, we're still at the whims of nature, and the Franklin expedition serves as a chilling reminder that those who forget this will likely face devastating consequences.

