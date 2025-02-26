Family Movie Events is harnessing the power of Nikola Tesla for their latest feature, The Tesla Kid. Collider can exclusively share the official trailer for this sci-fi flick for the whole family, which focuses less on the famed inventor and engineer — known for his work with alternating current electricity — and more on the 18-year-old prodigy Miles Fletcher, who takes inspiration from him. Played by newcomer Andrew Reid, Miles has cracked the secret to perpetual, clean energy, one of Tesla's dream projects that never came to fruition. However, word quickly gets out about the revolutionary discovery, and corporate goons are eager to get involved for the sake of exploiting the invention for their own gain.

The footage opens by showing how the stories of Tesla and Miles intertwine. Miles lives by the inventor's mantra of finding beauty in simplicity as he tries to harness lightning to complete his masterwork. He's already managed to create some miraculous things, including a little intelligent robot companion, and he sees it as humanity's responsibility to carry on Tesla's dream of freeing the world from the need for fossil fuels. Once he receives some key intel and looks back over the inventor's theories for the perpetual energy machine, he's able to finalize his version and show it off in front of the Luxos energy company with hopes that they'll be able to use it for the greater good. Unfortunately, the higher-ups steal the key to the invention for more nefarious means, forcing Miles, his friends, and his family to spring into action. With the future of the planet at stake, the danger runs high as they fight for control of the awesome power of lightning and race to stop whatever plans the company has to push the energy to its limit.

Beyond the electrifying adventure at its core, The Tesla Kid comes packed with a bit of humor, a blossoming young romance, and plenty of history as Miles's story is interjected with reflections on Tesla's revolutionary efforts throughout the trailer. In addition to Reid, the film stars Bruce Davidson of X-Men and X2 fame as the electric Serbian-American engineer alongside Finding You star Rose Reid and Landman alum K.C. Clyde. Rose Reid also co-wrote the screenplay with director Kali Bailey in her feature debut.

Who Else Is Behind the Production of 'The Tesla Kid'?

The family sci-fi flick hails from Distinction Films and Evolve Studios, the former of which previously produced Reid's aforementioned romantic film Finding You as well as her other starring vehicle, Surprised By Oxford. Family Movie Events also paired with Pinnacle Peak Pictures's recently established Panoramic Pictures banner to bring the film to theaters. Regarding The Tesla Kid, FME president Harmon Kaslow touted its story of innovation against all odds as a must-see for families in an official statement, saying:

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Tesla Kid, an inspiring and electrifying adventure, to theaters through Family Movie Events, offering families a cinematic experience that entertains, enlightens, and sparks meaningful conversations. It's a movie that highlights the relentless pursuit of innovation, even when faced with resistance—showing that breakthrough ideas are driven by vision and determination."

The Tesla Kid opens in theaters nationwide on April 18. Check out the exclusive trailer in the player above and see the poster below.