The spooky season is finally upon horror fans. That means an endless number of scary movie marathons are coming our way. It’s also a time for our favorite horror films to get new fancy physical media editions. One of those classics is Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The backwoods slasher is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has rightfully been receiving a ton of love. This included new action figures and 4K editions. Now, the latest 4K box set from Dark Sky Selects will collectively have the horror community doing Leatherface’s signature chainsaw dance.

The three disc 4K/Blu-ray box set, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition, comes with a replica of the yellow chainsaw from the film. The iconic chainsaw sounds can even be heard when you open the set. The discs will be housed in a gorgeous steelbook that features original artwork from Dark Sky’s apparel collection released earlier in the year. The box both the film and chainsaw come in also features the same wrap around art and the killer Texas Chainsaw 50th anniversary logo. The final physical piece of this release is an exclusive VHS with the original artwork that was found on the nostalgic format.

In terms of special features, this edition will come with all the bonuses that were found on Dark Sky’s previous Texas Chainsaw 4K releases spread across the three discs. However, it will have new exclusive features as well. This includes The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. This deadly Chainsaw edition will cut into horror fans' wallets at $299.98 USD.

Leatherface’s Sun-Soaked Massacre

When The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in 1974, moviegoers had never seen that kind of raw nightmare before. After Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) hears her grandfather’s grave has been vandalized, she and her group of friends travel through the Texas countryside to get answers. They visit her family’s old farmhouse as well, but they get more than they bargained for when the group of meddling kids discover a cannibal family living next door. On a quest to find gas for their van, the only thing on the menu is murder, as the dreaded Leatherface kills them off one by one. Very loosely based on real life serial killer Ed Gein, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre being framed as a “real life” event helped instill fear in moviegoers everywhere. It's part of the reason why it has remained a classic five decades later.

Hooper’s inventive direction paired with Daniel Pearl's fun house-like cinematography was a deadly combo that hasn't been replicated since. Leatherface would become a horror icon, being featured in a handful of sequels and remakes. That has kept the franchise in the pop culture eye all these years. Its influences can even still be felt in modern gems like Strange Darling. Horror got a big boost thanks to the introduction of VHS in the 80s, which this new 4K edition honors. Hopper's sun-soaked gruesome dance, whether it be on VHS or DVD or Blu-ray, has stood the test of time because of how genuinely scary it is. Every shot is like a sharp razor blade piercing your skin, and it hasn't lost that bloody appeal no matter how many times you press play.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is currently streaming for free on Tubi and Peacock. The new 4K Chainsaw is also up for pre-order on Dark Sky Selects’ website. It’ll be released on October 1, 2024, just in time for Halloween.