When it comes to choosing “the scariest” moment in a horror film, it can be hard to narrow it down to just one. After all, what scares you may not scare someone else. Maybe the scare comes from a creature creeping in the background that you know has a taste for blood, or a jump scare designed to give you a fright. But sometimes the most effective scares are the ones that are so simple in execution that they sit with you long after the credits roll. And that’s exactly what Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre does best. But while the film has many a moment to choose from, there’s one in particular that remains the best and most chilling of them all, and it sets the tone for the rest of the movie.

Leatherface Gets a Terrifying Introduction Scene

Image Via Bryanston Distributing Company

Every horror movie needs a villain, whether it be a ghost, a spirit, an object, or in the case of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, just a man. The man who we’d come to know as Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) quickly became a fan-favorite villain among audiences; he’s scary, he’s brutal, and most frighteningly of all, he’s human just like you and me. It’s his introductory scene that earns the film the honor of “most terrifying horror moment.” It all begins simply enough — with a group of young people out on a road trip, low on gas and in search of assistance. We know it’s going to go wrong, but we’ve already been faked out by the hitchhiker by this point, so we have no idea what we’re in store for.

The moment finally comes when Kirk (William Vail) and Pam (Teri McMinn) split off from their friends, they stumble across a house and, since their van is low on gas, hope to barter some from the homeowners. Kirk enters the house without an invitation and this is when things start to get hairy. We of course expect something to be in the house. After all, we’re a little ways into the film by now and they’re walking into a creepy-looking house in the middle of nowhere – that’s just asking for trouble. But it’s how Leatherface makes his anticipated appearance that makes the moment so frighteningly effective. When Kirk walks through the door he sees a room straight ahead, a room with red walls decorated with taxidermy busts, accompanied by the sound of a squealing pig. He jogs forward only to trip on the small ramp leading to the room, and suddenly, as if out of thin air, Leatherface appears, abruptly popping into frame and hitting Kirk over the head with a sledgehammer.

What Makes This 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre Scene So Frightening?

What makes the scene so scary and effective is its suddenness – there’s no build-up, no music that hints at an upcoming fright; it’s completely silent except for the sound of the squealing pig. It’s the sound of the hammer making contact and how downright nasty it sounds (seriously, I'll never get it out of my head), and the way Kirk drops to the floor in convulsions from the blow. The sound of the pig punctuates Kirk’s clumsy trip and the way Leatherface hits him again to make him stop moving before dragging him inside seals the terrifying deal of the whole attack. But the moment that ties it all together is when Leatherface slams the sliding door, and the music suddenly has a lasting sting that haunts the moment and leaves you sitting in shock. The entire scene doesn't even last a minute, it happens in a matter of seconds and yet it sets the tone for the rest of the movie and tells viewers that what they’re watching is much more than a typical slasher film.

'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Understands That Less Is More

Image Via New Line Cinema

There are many moments in the film that could easily be counted among the scariest. There’s the hitchhiker, the dinner scene, Pam’s death – and that’s just scratching the surface. But what makes Leatherface’s first scene edge them all out is how unintentional it feels. The lack of music or effects gives the scene a sense of calm, making audiences feel as though they can breathe a bit. It was a given that Kirk was going to meet his fate inside that house — one does not simply walk into a creepy old house and expect to walk out unscathed — but for it to happen so suddenly, so soon after he walked inside, makes it wholly unexpected. It’s the first time we see Leatherface, the first time we see his human face mask, his butcher getup, all of it, and it happens so suddenly it’s a paralyzing shock to the system.

What makes The Texas Chains Saw Massacre work is the aesthetic of it all, because let’s be honest with ourselves here, the plot really sounds like a typical campy slasher on paper. But it’s how the film goes about its tense scenes, how it plays itself one-hundred percent serious, and immerses you into its world that makes it one of the most iconic horrors of all time. The movie looks as though it was made on old film, all grainy and seedy, and while that is of course due in part to the fact that the film is now just shy of 50 years old, it’s also a part of the overall style of the film. It watches like found footage in a sense, you feel so close to these characters, and everything feels so secluded that it’s hard not to feel affected by the horrors that ensue. It’s what makes the film perfect: it didn’t need buckets of blood to achieve its goal, and it didn’t rely on jump scares to get audiences' pulses racing. Plus, a lot of it takes place during the daytime, which always gives an illusion of safety in horror films — though as we quickly come to realize, that's in no way the case here.

If Leatherface’s introductory scene had featured any background aspects other than the squealing pig it simply wouldn’t have been as effective. Sure, it still would have been scary, because how can it not be? But the element of surprise and the pure shock of what the villain looked like was what elevated the scene to new heights. It’s a testament to the fact that sometimes less is more, and if done right, it can still be just as terrifying so many years later.