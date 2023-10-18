The Big Picture The success of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake in 2003 paved the way for Platinum Dunes to remake other horror classics but subsequent remakes failed to capture the same novelty and terror as the original.

The film may have received negative reviews from critics, but its relentless and adrenaline-fueled scare fest resonated with horror fans, who appreciated its brutality and lack of kid gloves.

Hollywood is quick to jump on successful filmmaking trends, but often the quality of subsequent remakes diminishes. The success of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre led to a slew of other horror remakes that lacked substance and reverence for their source material.

By the end of its opening weekend in October 2003, the Michael Bay-produced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre topped the box office with $28 million. Despite negative reviews by critics, including a rare zero-star rating by Roger Ebert, the remake of Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic capped its theatrical run with $107 million on a modest $9 million budget. Suddenly, Hollywood had a lucrative foundation for a new template of horror cinema. Platinum Dunes, the production company behind the film founded by Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form in 2001, took the ball and ran with it. Over the next several years, the company remade numerous horror classics from the 1970s and '80s before pivoting to original material. As is often the case with filmmaking trends, the earliest days of Platinum Dunes prioritized quantity over quality, forsaking the visceral scares and thrills of its debut film in favor of increasingly hollow and commercial-oriented horror fare.

Platinum Dunes Was Founded to Make Low-Budget, High-Concept Films

The notion of remaking an iconic horror film is an inherently risky gamble. After all, if such a film can't be made as well as or better than its predecessor, what's the point? Look no further than Gus Van Sant's 1998 shot-for-shot remake of Psycho, which amounted to little more than a cinematic exercise in futility. While remakes of such classics for modern audiences weren't wholly uncommon before the new millennium, their presence was few and far between, and they often struggled to meet audience expectations. So when a remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was announced in 2002, fans of Tobe Hooper's film had reason to be skeptical.

Upon co-founding Platinum Dunes, Michael Bay and his partners sought to resurrect a slew of beloved horror films. According to Bay, "The goal of the company was to do small movies where the movie would be the star." Echoing the sentiment, producer Andrew Form declared, "The idea behind Platinum Dunes was to make movies under the $20 million budget range, keeping them high-concept and commercial." Having begun his career behind the camera directing commercials and music videos for little to no money, Bay decided to bring the same guerrilla filmmaking aesthetic and technique to the films he and his partners would produce while also providing directing opportunities for up-and-coming filmmakers. After discovering the rights to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre were up for grabs, they seized the opportunity and shopped a bare-bones teaser trailer around Hollywood, ultimately partnering with New Line Cinema without a completed script.

'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Is Platinum Dunes' Best Horror Remake

Release on October 17, 2003, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre didn't win the affection of many critics. Roger Ebert gave it a rare zero-star rating, describing it as "Vile, ugly and brutal," further proclaiming "There is not a shred of a reason to see it." But money talks, and like many films Michael Bay has stamped his name on, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre proved immune to negative publicity and raked in an impressive box office haul. Ebert may have been accurate in his assessment of the film as ugly and brutal, but what he failed to recognize is horror fans, particularly when it comes to slasher films, aren't looking to be treated with kid gloves.

On a purely visceral level, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre achieves what it sets out to do, delivering a relentless and adrenaline-fueled scare fest that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll. Using staged archival footage as bookends to give the narrative a faux true crime sensibility, screenwriter Scott Kosar and director Marcus Nispel lend the remake a pseudo-historical foundation that gets under the skin and heightens the gruesome events as they unfold. Aside from the occasional morbid quip from R. Lee Ermey's twisted "sheriff," there is nary a joke told as the doomed youths get picked off one by one at the hands of a chainsaw-wielding maniac. It may be brutal, vile, and chock-full of violence and gore, but The Texas Chainsaw Massacre swings for the fences in resurrecting an iconic staple of horror cinema for a new generation. But after establishing a new and effective model for remaking a popular horror film, Platinum Dunes would ultimately churn out a slew of other such revamps that failed to capture the same sense of novelty and outright terror as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Which Horror Remakes Did 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Success Inspire?

As is typical in Hollywood, the success of a new filmmaking template is immediately seized upon by influential entertainment gatekeepers who can't wait to repeat history. However, the unfortunate reality is that such a strategy often leads to diminishing returns in quality. The massive success of films like Jaws and Star Wars ushered in a horde of monster movies and space operas with a fraction of the craft and creativity that inspired them. When Pulp Fiction debuted as a breath of fresh cinematic air, writers and filmmakers scrambled for lurid crime stories peppered with hip, wordy dialogue and violent yet likable characters. When The Ring hit theaters in 2002, its unexpectedly impressive box office performance signaled major studios to acquire rights to Japanese horror films and remake them. A similar dynamic played out after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released.

Through the success of their debut film, Platinum Dunes was given the green light to revamp other horror classics for modern audiences. Continuing with its established approach to high-concept, low-budget filmmaking that would give commercial and music video directors a shot at helming a feature, the company had a seemingly endless bag to pull from for future projects. However, more doesn't always mean better. Following The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, other remakes came out of the woodwork, including The Amityville Horror, The Hitcher, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Excluding The Hitcher, these titles performed respectably at the box office, more than recovering their modest budgets and then some, but they became increasingly pale and shallow imitations of the films that inspired them.

Well-known for his dislike of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, Stephen King once said of the film, "It’s like a big, beautiful Cadillac with no engine inside it." The same can be said for the string of horror remakes Platinum Dunes released after The Texas Chainsaw Massacre struck a chord with audiences. Slick and well-crafted as they may be on a technical level, the appeal of these films fails to extend beyond their superficial qualities, prioritizing style and commercialism over substance and reverence for their source material. Though The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is similarly stylized and moody, and no one will mistake it for a great entry into the genre, its commitment to taking audiences on a hard-edged, nightmarish ride is undeniable. It may not pack the same visceral, unforgettable punch as Tobe Hooper's original film, but it's a remake that at least attempts to hold a candle to what inspired it.