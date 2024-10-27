This year marks the 50th anniversary of Tobe Hooper’s iconic horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The cult classic feature follows a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals while on their way to visit an old homestead and introduce the iconic slasher, Leatherface to the world. Over the years, the movie spawned a franchise that continued the story of Leatherface through sequels, prequels, a remake, though nothing compares to the charm and haunts of the original feature.

To take fans back in time, the makers will soon release a new 4K Blu-ray boxed set, which also includes a VHS copy of the film along with a chainsaw replica that triggers the sound of Leatherface firing it up and the movie’s original artwork. Also included in the set are a 4K UHD edition, Blu-ray edition, and a bonus Blu-ray disc with plenty of extra content. Some of the bonus features are completely new like "The Merchandise of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "The Restoration of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre".

Other bonus features include deleted scenes and outtakes, along with blooper reels, still galleries, trailers, and TV and radio spots. Some interesting featurettes are also lined up in the new set to give fans an extended look into making of the original independent film, like "Grandpa’s Tales: An Interview with Actor John Dugan," "Cutting Chain Saw: An Interview with Editor J. Larry Carroll," "Horrors Hallowed Grounds: TCSM," and "Dr. W.E. Barnes Presents 'Making Grandpa.'" The audio commentaries include conversations with writer-producer-director Hooper, actor Gunnar Hansen, cinematographer Daniel Pearl, and Production Designer Robert Burns. The new set will certainly be a worthy addition to any fan’s collection.

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Has a Long Legacy

Close

Upon its release, 50 years ago, Texas Chainsaw Massacre initially received mixed reviews from critics. However, in time, the film has become a cult classic. The movie and Leatherface went on to influence the sub-genre and, to date, inspire young and established filmmakers alike. The movie has an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is considered a beloved horror watch by fans of the genre.

The movie has an excellent cast, including Marilyn Burns as Sally Hardesty, Allen Danziger as Jerry, Paul A. Partain as Franklin Hardesty, William Vail as Kirk, Teri McMinn as Pam, Edwin Neal as a hitchhiker, Jim Siedow as an old man, Hansen as Leatherface and John Dugan as grandfather. John Larroquette serves as the narrator.

You can order The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 50th Anniversary Chainsaw Edition below.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

After picking up a traumatized young hitchhiker, five friends find themselves stalked and hunted by a deformed chainsaw-wielding loon and his family of equally psychopathic killers. Release Date October 17, 2003 Director Marcus Nispel Cast Jessica Biel , Jonathan Tucker , Erica Leerhsen , Mike Vogel , Eric Balfour , R. Lee Erney Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Scott Kosar Budget $9.5 Million Studio(s) Next Entertainment , Platinum Dunes , Radar Pictures Distributor(s) New Line Cinema Streaming The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning Expand

Order on Amazon