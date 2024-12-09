The Texas Chain Saw Massacre celebrated its blood-soaked 50th anniversary in 2024. With that came new apparel collections, action figures and physical media editions of the 1974 grindhouse slasher classic. However, horror icons like Leatherface don't become lasting legends with just one film. 1986’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 is when Leatherface solidified his franchise status. Now Arrow Video’s revving up Part 2’s chainsaw with a new killer 4K edition.

Arrow will be releasing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 on 4K in a two-disc set on February 17, 2025. The hardcover box case and reversible slipcover will feature new artwork from Sheady and Dare Creative. There's also a ton of extra physical goodies for slasher fans to obsess over. This includes a booklet with writing from Johnny Mains, Anna Bogutskaya, Guy Adams and Neil Mitchell, a double-sided fold-out poster, a Texas Battle Land theme park postcard, a chili cook-off recipe card and three double-sided collector’s postcards. This is a UK release, but the 4K format is region free. Arrow will also be offering the set in the normal Blu-ray format. This is the second time Part 2 has come to 4K as another boutique label, Vinegar Syndrome, released the sequel in the United States in 2023. The Arrow 4K set will be $36.85 USD.

What's ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2’ About?

Released 12 years after the first nightmare, Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 saw Leatherface and the expanded Sawyer family continue their cannibalistic ways. However, when our killer falls head over heels for a local reporter “Stretch” Brooks (Caroline Williams), she's going to need the help of the police to stop the Sawyer Family once and for all. That's if Stretch doesn't become their next meal first. The other problem is the officer she finds might be just as crazy as them, with Dennis Hopper giving one of his most memorable preferences of his career. While Tobe Hooper would return to direct Part 2, this sequel felt like a complete departure from the original. That's because, instead of repeating the same grindhouse scarefest, the filmmaker opted for a more horror comedy vibe. You don't have to look further than the poster which emulates The Breakfast Club's classic poster to see how different this sequel's style is. Despite what Rotten Tomatoes would say with its split 52% critic rating, that change helped Part 2 create a lasting legacy with the fan base. It's a truly crazy and oftentimes creative film that never hides the absurdity of its plot. That's why it's at the top of the franchise alongside the original and the 2003 remake as one of Leatherface’s best killing sprees.

Where Can You Stream ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2’

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 is currently streaming for free on Tubi. However, before your next gory trip to the backwoods of Texas, you can pre-order Arrow Video’s new 4K box set on their website.