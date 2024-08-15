The Big Picture Peter Dinklage stars in the dark Western adaptation The Thicket as a fierce bounty hunter tracking down a ruthless criminal.

Based on Joe R. Lansdale's novel, the film follows an innocent man recruiting allies to save his sister from the cunning villain, Cut Throat Bill.

The long road to bringing the novel to the big screen involved a talented cast and crew, promising a unique take on the Western genre.

After nearly ten years, Peter Dinklage is about to enter The Thicket. Less than a month remains until the long-gestating dark Western adaptation arrives on Tubi and Collider is offering some extra insight into the feature while we wait with an exclusive new sneak peek and a set of character posters showing off the rag-tag group assembled to take on Cut Throat Bill (Juliette Lewis) and her thugs. The film cast Dinklage back in 2014 to play the fierce bounty hunter Reginald Jones, one of several unlikely heroes recruited to track down Bill at the behest of a desperate client. As one of the roles he signed onto at the height of his Game of Thrones career, it promises to be a bloody and brutal revenge tale with a surprising sense of camaraderie.

Based on the novel of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale, The Thicket primarily follows Jack Parker (Levon Hawke), an innocent man who turns to bounty hunters and outlaws like Jones to help save his sister (Esmé Creed-Miles) from the clutches of Bill. The killer has constantly slipped through the cracks, taking who she wants and what she wants without ever getting a gun to her head thanks to her cunning. To reach her, Jack and his group have to cross the no man's land known only as The Thicket, where danger lurks around every corner. Jones knows that catching such a criminal will need more firepower though, and helps round up other allies willing to brave the wilderness in search of Bill.

Each of the posters shows off the characters along with a bit of their personalities. Reginald and Jack will be joined by a grave-digging son of an ex-slave named Eustice Hollow (Gbenga Akinnagbe) and a street-wise woman-for-hire named Jimmy Sue (Leslie Grace) with a reputation to rival even Bill's. The sneak peek sees the former join Reginald and Jack in a fight against some of the cutthroat's men. A self-professed Christian, Jack has never fired a gun before, which earns the annoyance of Reginald when Jack wishes to hire him. The bounty hunter seems less than enthused by his offer, even openly mocking him by saying he and Eustice are "two against" their enemies because of Jack's religion. The money's too good to pass up though, and by the end of the film, Jack will put his morals aside to save his sister, as indicated in his poster where he's now brandishing a revolver.

'The Thicket' Took a Long Road to Reach the Screen

The journey to screens has been a long and winding one for The Thicket with a few different stars and creatives attached over the years. It lingered in development for years before director Elliott Lester finally joined the crew in 2019 alongside screenwriter Chris Kelley. Before the current group signed on, Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace, and Charlie Plummer were all set to star alongside Dinklage, but this iteration stalled out. Despite the challenges in bringing the novel to the big screen, the Blitz helmer has expressed excitement about how the result warps the Western genre into something dark and twisted with unique characters he hopes will stand out in the minds of viewers.

It now has a strong cast around its main core too, with The Toxic Avenger director Macon Blair reuniting with Dinklage as a co-star alongside Andrew Schulz, David Midthunder, Arliss Howard, and Metallica frontman James Hetfield in his first major acting role. Everyone will finally enter The Thicket when it premieres on Tubi on September 6. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above and the posters in the gallery below.