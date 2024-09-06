Sometimes movies can go through all sorts of production hoops on the road to being finally made, with some even sadly falling by the wayside. After a decade in the works, The Thicket is lucky enough to not fall foul of the executive disinterest that can come with deleted productions and has finally found a home in US theaters thanks to Tubi. The movie is an adaptation of the wildly successful 2013 novel of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale, capitalizing on the book's success, which even included being selected by the Library Journal as one of the best historical fiction books of 2013.

Over time, many creatives both on and off-screen have come and gone, with the rocky road to a premiere seeing The Thicket held up by plenty of obstacles, most notably the COVID pandemic. Nevertheless, the show must go on, especially for the movie's star, Peter Dinklage, who has remarkably remained attached since 2014, which was at the height of his Game of Thrones career. Now, a decade on, Dinklage and the rest of the world are finally ready to absorb the West Texas snow and indulge in a gritty crime drama. So, with that in mind, here is exactly where you can watch The Thicket.

Is 'The Thicket' Streaming?

As yet, the only way to watch The Thicket will be in theaters. The movie is expected to be available to stream on Tubi sometime after its release, but a confirmed date is not yet known.

Officially, The Thicket will debut to US audiences on Friday, September 6, 2024. September 6 is a huge date for movies in 2024, with several exciting titles also being released. The highlight of these is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's gothic classic. Next, Jeremy Saulnier's action thriller Rebel Ridge makes its bow on Netflix, and, finally, A24 and the Eggers Brothers team up for the release of The Front Room, a psychological horror based on Susan Hill's short story. Internationally, The Thicket will make its French debut at the 2024 Deauville American Film Festival on the week of September 8.

Is 'The Thicket' in Theaters?

Yes! After US and Canadian distribution rights were picked up when they joined as co-financiers, a US theatrical release was announced for the aforementioned release date. In the US, the movie will be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films and is likely to face some severe box office competition from the previously mentioned Beetlejuice, which is expected to sweep ticket sales nationwide.

Find Showtimes For 'The Thicket'

For those looking for which local theater might be showing The Thicket, here is a selection of helpful links to guide you on your way.

Watch the Trailer For 'The Thicket'

The trailer for The Thicket was officially released on July 23, 2024, and is available to watch above. Tension is most certainly the order of the day in this trailer, with the cold, harsh landscape of West Texas playing home to a ruthless tale of violence and crime. Dinklage's penchant for action is showcased in full as we see the veteran performer land several gut-wrenching blows as he looks unstoppable on his mission to find the kidnapped girl. It isn't just Dinklage - who plays bounty hunter Reginald - who comes across as fierce in the trailer, however, with the Academy Award-nominated Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) malevolently dominating attention without as much as a word. A treat for fans of westerns and drama, The Thicket looks like an unmissable addition to Dinklage's incredible filmography, even if it took a while to arrive. The official synopsis for The Thicket reads:

"West Texas. A boy who, after his sister is kidnapped by a violent killer known only as Cut Throat Bill, enlists a fierce bounty hunter named Reginald Jones who becomes the leader of the group of outcasts searching for the stolen girl."

Excitingly, following the release of the trailer, Collider exclusively revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming movie, alongside the release of several kick-ass character posters. Each poster teases the various characters and their personalities, with the clip showcasing a fight between Reginald and his allies against some of the Cutthroat's men. A scene teased in the trailer, this gives audiences their first full glimpse at an uncut section of Dinklage and co in action, with the tense drama beautifully accompanied by a slice of witty comedy. You can check out Collider's sneak peek exclusive below:

The Thicket is helmed by the man behind the likes of Blitz, Nightingale, and Aftermath - Elliott Lester. Lester's Emmy-nominated experience with top performers and detailed stories makes him a perfect fit for an adaptation with as many layers as The Thicket, although it took almost five years before the director was onboarded alongside screenwriter Chris Kelley. Despite once containing the likes of Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace, and Charlie Plummer, the rocky road to release for The Thicket has seen many come and go, with the ensemble now featuring the likes of Dinklage as Reginald, Lewis as Cut Throat Bill, Levon Hawke (Blink Twice) as Jack, Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River) as Lula, Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary) as Bailey, Andrew Schulz (Upgraded) as Hector, James Hetfield (The Hunt) as Simon, Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Jimmy Sue, and many more.