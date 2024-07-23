The Big Picture Peter Dinklage stars as a bounty hunter in The Thicket, facing off against a female villain, Cutthroat Bill.

Peter Dinklage was well into his tenure as the wine-sipping, information-knowing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones when he was first announced to be involved with the Western flick, The Thicket. A full decade later, we finally have our first look at the film that will giddy up into cinemas on September 6 thanks to a debut trailer. Joining the four-time Emmy Award-winning actor in his latest big-screen role is Academy Award-nominee and ‘90s cinema queen Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear), who will appear as the villain to Dinklage’s good guy in the film based on Joe R. Lansdale’s 2013 novel of the same name.

Dinklage is a rough and tough bounty hunter named Reginald Jones in The Thicket, who’s on the mission of his life after a man seeks out his talents to find and capture a killer. While most Westerns have a man as their primary antagonist, this isn’t the case for The Thicket as Lewis takes on the role of the brutal gunslinger known as Cutthroat Bill (we love). Continuously slipping through the cracks, Cutthroat Bill is as dangerous as she is cunning and will be a formidable opponent for the well-seasoned veteran bounty hunter. Knowing that he’s met his match, Reginald Jones gathers a ragtag team to help him on his quest for justice, enlisting the help of a grave-digging ex-slave and a woman with just as much of a reputation as their target.

Filling out the project’s ensemble cast is a call sheet that includes Levon Hawke (Blink Twice), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Macon Blair (I Care A Lot), David Midthunder (On Sacred Ground), James Hetfield (Metallica), Arliss Howard (Mank), Leslie Grace (In The Heights), and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Old Man).

Who’s Behind ‘The Thicket’?

Action fans will be happy to know that The Thicket’s cinematic adaptation is in the hands of Elliott Lester, who has previously helmed such titles as Blitz, Nightingale, and Aftermath. On a very different note, Lester also worked on music videos for artists such as Hilary Duff and Jessica Simpson. Reworking Lansdale’s book for series form is writer Chris Kelley, who also holds credits on AMC’s Preacher and HBO’s Banshee. A real labor of love, not only does Dinklage star in The Thicket but he also serves as a producer alongside Tubi Films and Estuary Films’ David Ginsberg.

You can check out the debut trailer for The Thicket above and mark your calendar to prepare for its release on September 6.