The dark western adaptation is based on Joe R. Lansdale's novel and offers a fresh take on the classic genre.

Director Elliott Lester praises James Hetfield's performance, saying his presence elevates the film to a new level.

Tubi has made a name for itself among the many free ad-supported streaming platforms out there with a deep catalog of beloved films, so-bad-their-good classics, and even some strong original content. The service's next big film has been ten years in the making with a star-studded cast headlined by Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, who also produces. Collider can exclusively announce that the dark western adaptation The Thicket is finally coming to theaters on September 6, and we have the first look at a batch of stills from the indie project.

First announced in 2014, The Thicket is a passion project of Dinklage's that adapts Joe R. Lansdale's novel of the same name set at the turn of the century. It stars Levon Hawke as Jack, an innocent young man set on a dangerous path to rescue his sister Lula (Esme Creed-Miles) from a vicious gang of kidnappers led by the notorious killer Cut Throat Bill (Juliette Lewis). To stand a chance, he assembles a rag-tag crew of unlikely companions including a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), an alcoholic grave-digging son of an ex-slave (Gbenga Akinnagbe), and a street-wise prostitute (Leslie Grace). With their combined skills, they track Bill to The Thicket, a lawless no man's land full of carnage and death that will test their mettle.

Production on the film took place last year with Blitz director Elliott Lester behind the camera and Christopher Kelly penning the script. In a series of quotes about the film, Lester describes his latest as a new spin on the classic western, mixing new characters and a more brutal setting with the typical elements that have made viewers fall in love with the genre.

In The Thicket, the most exciting element for audiences is the way it re-imagines the western genre, presenting a fresh and unique take on a classic film style. By introducing never-before-seen characters like Cut Throat Bill and Reginald Jones, the film offers a distinct narrative and perspective, diverging from traditional western tropes. Our goal was to transform the familiar elements of the genre and present them in an entirely new light, immersing the audience in a darker, more atmospheric world that captures the harshness of the environment. This innovative approach allows viewers to experience the western genre in a way they never have before, blending the nostalgia of classic westerns with a bold, modern twist.

'The Thicket' Features a Stacked Supporting Cast

The rest of the supporting cast features some big names too, reuniting Dinklage with The Toxic Avenger remake actor and director Macon Blair alongside Andrew Schulz, Arliss Howard, and David Midthunder. One addition that stands out among the rest, however, is Metallica lead singer James Hetfield, whose previous acting roles have mostly been small cameos or voice roles such as in Billions, The Simpsons, and Metalocalypse. Lester says that adding Hetfield made natural sense given the character they had in mind and revealed that he and Dinklage were both dead set on landing the metal legend from the moment the idea came up.

"The casting of James Hetfield in The Thicket is a story that feels almost destined, It all began with a dream—one morning I woke up with a clear vision that James had to be in the movie. James Hetfield, a Rock God, embodies a raw poetry that fit perfectly with the character we envisioned. From that moment, Peter Dinklage and I were relentless in our pursuit. We tried every possible avenue: his manager, mutual friends, anyone who could help us reach him."

Lester gives all the credit to The Anvil director Sacha Gervasi for making their Hetfield dreams a reality, adding, "Our breakthrough came when writer/director Sacha Gervasi, who had a connection to James, stepped in. Despite our efforts, we were unsure if James would even consider the role. We sent him the script, along with a Hail Mary, and waited. To our delight, within days we heard that James was interested." The director had nothing but glowing praise for Hetfield in the end, both for his personality and work ethic and for how he fundamentally changed The Thicket for the better.

"The meeting that followed confirmed our hopes. James could not have been more humble. He revealed that he had always wanted to do a dark western, aligning perfectly with our film's vision. From that point on, James was incredible. He was hard-working, diligent, and fully embraced his role with a passion that brought a unique intensity to the film. The journey with James has been extraordinary, and his presence truly elevates The Thicket to a new level."

'The Thicket' Takes Inspiration From Modern Western Classics

Westerns exist of all kinds, tackling man vs. nature stories, romantic tales, or action-packed adventures across any era. What makes The Thicket stand out among the rest, in Lester's eyes, is the atmosphere. "The Thicket has a distinctive tone that blends the gritty realism of classic westerns with a darker, more atmospheric edge," he added. "It's a film that immerses the audience in a harsh and unforgiving world, where every character and every scene is imbued with a sense of raw intensity." It's ripe with influences though, especially from other dark westerns with a heavy focus on character-building. The Coen Brothers' violent classic No Country for Old Men is cited in particular for the similar suffocating air of death and brutality as brought by Javier Bardem's Anton Chigurh.

"In terms of comparisons, the film draws inspiration from the brooding, character-driven narratives seen in movies like Unforgiven and The Revenant. However, it also incorporates a unique, almost poetic darkness that sets it apart, akin to the atmospheric tension found in No Country for Old Men. While I always look at other movies to learn from, this film truly stands on its own. I hope it’s a thing in itself, offering a new take on the western genre that bends and redefines its traditional boundaries."

The Thicket premieres in theaters on September 6. Check out the exclusive images in the gallery above.