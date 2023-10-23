The Big Picture The Thief and the Cobbler is an unfinished animated film that was meant to be Richard Williams' magnum opus but was ultimately taken out of his hands due to missed deadlines and studio interference.

The Recobbled Cut, a fan-made restoration project, has been hailed as one of the greatest endeavors in lost media recovery, with animation enthusiasts working tirelessly to bring together Williams' original vision.

While it's unfortunate that Williams never got to see The Recobbled Cut before his death in 2019, the animation community has taken ownership of The Thief and the Cobbler, preserving and celebrating Williams' stolen passion project.

The title of this article is a lie, this film did get finished, but not in the way it should've been. As the regular viewer knows it, The Thief and the Cobbler, otherwise known as Arabian Knight or The Princess and The Cobbler, was released in 1993 by Miramax Studios. It's an oddity, to say the least, it's part bargain bin Disney rip-off, part bizarre animated experiment. It looks fantastic, but everything else feels about as low effort as every mid-tier studio's attempts to compete with the biggest Renaissance in all animation. There are clear moments of brilliance in the visuals, and then you start to think how much of the film shouldn't be there at all. The constant voiceover, the gags, the pop culture references, and the film scenes don't quite gel with the rest of it. It is as if a bad movie was wallpapered over a genuine work of art.

If you peel back the many curtains of the making of The Thief and the Cobbler, an incredible story lies underneath. The story of one artist's pursuit of perfection, determined to a fault to achieve it, the studios who snatched it away and scavenged it for spare parts, and the passionate animation enthusiasts who brought the artist's vision to life. For those of you thinking "Wow, this should be a movie!" then you're in luck. Persistence of Vision, a 2012 documentary, tells this story much better than I ever could in 1000 words. But what I can talk about is one of the greatest achievements in lost media recovery of all time: The Recobbled Cut. The attempts of those just as passionate in this passion project that they searched far and wide to stitch this movie back together, to bring back some semblance of what the film could've been.

What Is the History Behind 'The Thief and the Cobbler'?

Image via Miramax Films

Before we get into recovering this lost movie, we need to first talk about the brilliant mind behind it: Richard Williams. He was the director and producer of the Oscar-winning short film adaptation of A Christmas Carol in 1971, in 1977 he was the director, production supervisor, and animator of Raggedy Ann & Andy: A Musical Adventure which is a trip, and in between all of that he animated title sequences for many classic movies such as Casino Royale. What he might be most well known for, other than this unfinished project, is his work on the 1988 classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit? as the animation director. Despite his initial reluctance, he worked his absolute hardest on the animation for this movie and it shows. The animation term "bumping the lamp", which means to go completely above and beyond all expectations, comes from the meticulous attention to detail in Williams' and his team's work, which one can learn more about in the 1988 documentary I Drew Roger Rabbit.

The reason to focus on his work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is that it shows how Williams works, the meticulous attention to detail, and the near obsession with getting things just right. The Thief and the Cobbler was supposed to be his magnum opus, starting production in 1964, he attempted to bump the lamp, but with an entire movie. This was why the production lasted 28 years, in that time many involved in the film such as Vincent Price and Art Babbitt died before or shortly after its official release. The missed deadlines led to studios dropping out of the project, and in the end, why the project was taken out of Williams' hands and why we have the multiple sloppy cuts we have today.

This could be viewed as a cautionary tale about proper time management, the tightrope of exploring your passions against being a working artist with deadlines and budget constraints. Is the measure of a good artist not just their creative skills, but also their ability to deliver work on time and within budget? Many view this story as a tragedy, which it is, but thankfully it has something of a happy ending.

How Did the Animation Community Save Richard Williams' Vision?

Image via Miramax Films

Lost media archeology has been appearing a lot over the past couple of years, discovering lost pilots to animated shows, episodes, and TV movies that we thought we'd never see again. The Recobbled Cut is perhaps the greatest endeavor in lost media recovery of all time, with animation fans and enthusiasts being the ones to truly bump the lamp in their efforts to bring together someone's stolen passion project in the knowledge that it truly could've been great. It starts with a work print of the film, a rough version that had been bootlegged back in the 1990s. It had to be bootlegged, the film didn't belong to Williams or the people but to private parties such as Disney, who attempted then abandoned its restoration in the 2000s, and The Completion Bond Company, who after the versions we have by Fred Calvert and Miramax came out, they either scrapped what was left or just let it collect dust.

The Recobbled Cut properly began in 2006, spearheaded by filmmaker and artist Garrett Gilchrist, who with a team of those with a dream to unlock the full potential of the film, created a high-resolution restoration of Williams' original work print. It was a patchwork of animation, using pieces of found footage from DVD releases, and footage lent to them by those who worked on the original movie. Except for Williams himself, who refused to talk about his magnum opus for years after it was lost to him. Despite this, the first version of The Recobbled Cut alone is considered by many to be one of the greatest fan works of all time, and being a non-profit, it truly was a labor of love.

But Gilchrist and his motley crew weren't finished with The Recobbled Cut, far from it. There are currently four versions of this film, each one expanding on the last, releasing in 2006, 2008, 2013, and 2023. Cleaning up damaged footage, commissioning artists, searching far and wide for more of this lost masterpiece, and they're still going, with Mark 5 of the film starting production in June of this year. To top it off there's The Thief Archive on YouTube, which catalogs not only footage from this film but other Richard Williams projects. It's not been reported if Williams ever saw any of the versions before he died in 2019, but he's reported to give his seal of approval regardless, appreciating the regained interest in his magnum opus.

Is it disappointing that Williams never actually watched this love letter to him and his work? Maybe a little, sure, it doesn't make for an emotionally satisfying, Hollywood ending on his end. But real life doesn't have Hollywood endings, and it's understandable, if unfortunate, that he never gave The Recobbled Cut the attention it deserved. It would likely bring up bad memories for him, memories of a long, strenuous production that wasn't even worth it in the end, memories of a failed dream, and wasted effort. This film was his baby, he raised it with his own two hands, and it was snatched from him. It's a bittersweet ending, but now we can safely say that more than any studio that bastardized his vision, The Thief and The Cobbler belongs to the animation community.