Hitting theaters in 1982, John Carpenter's masterclass in building tension and suspense, The Thing, was not a critical or commercial success at the time but slowly became recognized as one of the most iconic, beloved, and scariest horror movies ever made. Set in the farthest reaches of the Antarctic, it tells the chilling story of an American Research Outpost under attack by a shapeshifting extraterrestrial organism able to hide itself amongst the crew.

With nail-biting suspense, a frigid, claustrophobic atmosphere, and some of the best practical effects ever, The Thing is an absolute masterpiece from start to finish. But it's the performances that truly make this classic one of the greats. Indeed, The Thing has some of the most compelling acting in horror history. From Peter Maloney's brief but likable role as Bennings to the main man himself, Kurt Russell as the badass lead, R.J. MacReady, this twelve-man cast churns out spectacular performances that complement and enhance the film's dreadful, paranoia-inducing tone. In a film that doesn't delve too heavily into the characters' backstories, these men make the most of their screen time, making the audiences get a feel and sympathize with their characters, genuinely making them root for their survival. In honor of this remarkable cast, here are all twelve main performances from The Thing, ranked by how compelling they are.

12 Peter Maloney

Bennings

Played by 50-year acting veteran Peter Maloney, Bennings is the meteorologist stationed at Outpost 31. Not much is known about his personality, unfortunately, due to him being one of the first crew members to meet a gruesome fate, being killed via assimilation by the split-faced thing's remains, and then having his body burned by the others before the transformation process was complete.

Maloney's performance ranks last on this list only because his character is the first to die on-screen, not counting the one or possibly two characters that were turned into things off-camera. Despite his limited screen presence, he still makes Bennings a likable character, and it's truly sad to see him leave so soon. He, of course, was given time to shine in his character's iconic death scene, where he uses his facial expressions to make the mutated Bennings-thing look truly nightmarish. Anyone who's seen this film remembers Benning's chilling, blank expression and haunting screech as he's about to be burned alive.

11 Joel Polis

Fuchs

Best known for playing the wisecracking co-worker who becomes the recipient of George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) iconic "jerk store called" retort from Seinfeld, the talented Joel Polis here plays Fuchs, the doomed assistant biologist, and the second team member to die. Not much is known about Fuchs' fate, as it's never clearly stated whether he was attacked and burned by the thing or if he burned himself to escape assimilation.

Admittedly, Fuchs is the most forgettable character in the film, considering his early departure before the memorable second half, but Polis makes the most of what he's given. He expertly portrays one of the most intelligent and reasonable members of the group, which makes the character's mysterious death all the more surprising. It's truly an underappreciated performance that gets more noticeable with every rewatch.

10 Charles Hallahan

Norris

Played by the late Charles Hallahan, Norris is the research team's geologist. A modest man who's the least confrontational person in any situation, Norris seems like the unlikeliest member to be an imitation upon first viewing. This works in the movie's favor, as he's shockingly revealed to be an impostor during the infamous defibrillator scene.

One of The Thing's greatest strengths is having its horror hidden in plain sight. The scariest part is never fully knowing who is human and who is the thing at any point in the story. That's what makes Charles Hallahan's performance so intriguing and rewatchable. Though he isn't given much time to explore his personality, Hallahan makes the most of his brief screen presence to brilliantly portray a wolf in sheep's clothing. Upon multiple viewings, a few hints show the character is hiding something as he is trying not to stick out in any way, even refusing to take command from Garry (Donald Moffat) at one point to not shine a light on himself. It's a truly underrated performance by the late actor who makes this small role into one of the film's best parts.

9 Richard Masur

Clark

Played by Richard Masur, who audiences might recognize as the adult Stanley from the Stephen King 1990 IT miniseries, Clark is the team's sled dog handler. A calm, quiet individual who mostly keeps to himself, Clark is one of the more distant members, caring more deeply for his canine companions. But when all his dogs are killed, and the situation at the outpost becomes dire, he deeply mistrusts the others, especially MacReady. Ultimately, he's killed by MacReady in self-defense after Clark comes at him with a scalpel, mistaking him to be a suspected thing.

He expertly portrays Clark as a possible threat who later turns out to be a red herring. Through body language and facial expressions, on the surface, Clark really does look like he's hiding something sinister. It's not until after his death during the blood test scene that the audience learns that he is human. It's a shocking reveal that wouldn't have worked had it not been for Masur, who managed to give a pretty remarkable performance despite using limited dialog.

8 T. K. Carter

Nauls

T. K. Carter, best known for appearing in movies like Southern Comfort, Runaway Train, and the miniseries The Corner, here plays Nauls, Outpost 31's only cook. Though not given much to do in the first act, he becomes a much more significant character in the second as he's one of the last survivors to make it to the film's explosive finale. Though his fate is a mystery after he goes to check on a strange noise in a dark hallway, it's likely Nauls was either assimilated by the Blair-thing or killed in the explosion after MacReady destroys the base.

Carter turns what could have easily been a forgettable supporting role into one of the most entertaining performances of The Thing. He plays Nauls as a character anyone could relate to and want to be around, making it easy to root for his survival and be disheartened when he doesn't make it in the end. He's a fun character who wouldn't have worked without Carter's charm.

7 David Clennon

Palmer

Giving his supporting acting talents to four Best Picture nominated films: The Right Stuff, Missing, Bound for Glory, and Coming Home, the truly skilled David Clennon has done considerable work during his forty-year service in the entertainment industry. Here, he plays Palmer, the laid-back, music-loving mechanic who gives some of the funniest lines of the entire movie. It's easy to like him, which makes his demise shocking and unexpected as he's revealed to be an imitation during the intense blood test scene near the end.

Clennon's performance is one of the most enjoyable parts of The Thing. It doesn't take long to feel entertained by Palmer, as he's easily identifiable and even adds moments of levity to certain intense parts of the film. But, what sets this performance above a few others on this list comes from the last few moments where Clennon is on-screen between when Palmer is exposed and transforms into the thing. It's a very quick moment, but look closely, and he clearly goes through many different feelings, from worry and shock to cold and showing no emotion, all told through Clennon's brilliant facial expressions. It's an incredible acting moment from an underappreciated performer who hasn't gotten as much recognition for his work on this film as he should have.

6 Richard Dysart

Dr. Copper

Played by veteran Emmy award-winning actor the late Richard Dysart, Dr. Copper is Outpost 31's team physician. One of the most respected, rational, and compassionate members of the group, Copper is the right man anyone would want by their side when situations get intense. Unfortunately, his desire to keep all of his team members alive comes back to bite him, literally, as he has his arms torn off and bleeds to death by the Norris thing after trying to revive him in the defibrillator scene.

Dysart was the oldest cast member, 52 years old, during filming, but his age didn't show when he was among his fellow younger actors. His performance is quite remarkable. He shows a lot of passion and energy when he speaks, especially in the scene where the team members start accusing each other of being assimilated. Dr. Copper is one of the most likable and selfless characters in The Thing, all thanks to Dysart, who truly made him seem believable and easy to root for.

5 Thomas G. Waites

Windows

Known for playing unique supporting roles in films like And Justice for All, State of Grace, and The Warriors, Thomas G. Waites gives his most recognizable performance here as the agitated radio operator Windows. Easily the most timid member of the group, Windows is a man whose nerves often get the better of him and is not the most reliable member at first. However, as the story progresses, he proves to be a capable ally and is the only member to trust MacReady throughout, even after the rest of the group suspects MacReady of being an imitation. But, his alliance with MacReady didn't last long, as he was infested and killed during the iconic blood test scene.

For a character constantly on edge and anxious, Waites brilliantly conveys these emotions with his excellent line delivery and noticeably uncomfortable-looking body language. Windows is a very relatable character who acts and behaves a lot like most regular folks would react in such an incredibly harrowing situation like the one shown in the film. It's all thanks to Waites, whose acting here is so genuine and compelling.

4 Donald Moffat

Garry

Played by the late Donald Moffat, a British-American film and stage actor, Garry is the commander in charge of U.S. Outpost 31. A no-nonsense leader who becomes one of MacReady's strongest allies when stopping the thing, Garry is right at the forefront, making hard decisions and always trying to do what's best for the group, even when he's suspected of being an imitation. He becomes one of the last survivors of the situation but is ultimately killed, being assimilated in the end by the Blair-thing.

Garry goes through quite an ordeal throughout the film, from being a respected leader to losing his command and being treated as a prisoner to becoming a helpful ally again who attempts to sacrifice himself for the good of humanity. It's all thanks to Donald Moffat, who adds believability and even a bit of vulnerability when portraying this likable and flawed but heroic leader. Another great strength The Thing has is making the audience root for the characters to make it to the end, and seeing Garry meet his grizzly demise so close to the finish is a gut-punching feeling that wouldn't have worked had Moffat's acting not made the character so enjoyable.

3 Wilford Brimley

Blair

The late Wilford Brimley plays the outpost's chief biologist, Dr. Blair. As the most intelligent member, Blair was the first to realize the threat the alien imposes on the camp and the rest of humanity. To keep the thing from reaching civilization, he goes on a violent rampage, cutting off all attempts for anyone to escape before being subdued and locked in a shed for their safety. Though it's unclear when it happened during his time in isolation, eventually, he is killed and turned into an imitation.

While he's perhaps best known on the internet for appearing in a series of iconic early 2000s commercials, The Thing is arguably Wilford Brimley's most memorable film role. He portrays Blair with such intensity and delivers some of the most chilling lines of the movie. He's an absolute blast to watch whenever he appears on screen, despite not appearing all that much in the second act. Regardless of his limited screen time, Brimley truly shines in this iconic role, which he'll always be remembered for.

2 Keith David

Childs

Played by the one and only Keith David, Childs is the chief mechanic of Outpost 31. Often the most confrontational member of the group, he's a hot-headed individual with a list of people to trust shorter than his temper. But his aggressiveness and skepticism of others make him a capable survivor, keeping him alive all the way to the finale, or so it appears. In one of the most ambiguous endings in movie history, the conclusion of The Thing makes it unclear whether Childs is an imitation after he vanishes during the search for Blair and then mysteriously reappears to MacReady after the base is destroyed.

The Thing was Keith David's breakout role, introducing the entertainment world to a marvelous performer who could bring so much to the table with his powerful speaking voice and perfect line delivery. He's genuinely believable as this determined survivor and doesn't skip a beat. There's, of course, no talking about this performance without mentioning the ending, which is half why the movie is still debatable today because of how brilliantly David can play Childs so mysteriously in this scene. It's an incredible performance and some of the best of the actor's career.

1 Kurt Russell

R. J. MacReady

Sporting one of the most epic beards and iconic hats in cinematic history, the always enjoyable Kurt Russell takes the top spot on this list for his performance as the legendary survivor R. J. MacReady. At first, the cynical helicopter pilot of Outpost 31, MacReady, doesn't seem like the leader type, having already mistrusted the other group members. But when things start hitting the fan, he steps up to the role, trying to save others and becoming the thing's greatest adversary. With quick wits and sheer bravery, he makes it all the way to the end, finally defeating the thing by blowing it up with a stick of dynamite.

Everything about Russell's performance, even his appearance, has cemented his legacy as an acting legend. His line delivery is perfect, and he genuinely comes across as a badass survivalist who can handle himself against impossible odds. It's surprising because he was actually Carpenter's last choice for the role. Fortunately, it was the right one, and now it's one of the most defining performances of his career. Truly, The Thing would have been the same today without the help of this incredible performer.

