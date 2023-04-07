Met poorly by critics and widely rejected by audiences, The Thing (2011) has been lost to the scrap pile of "bad" remakes and is often a forgotten installment in the universe. Despite its mediocre CGI effects and poorly done mimicry of the 1982 cult classic, it has re-emerged from its hole and risen into the top ten charts of Netflix US. Compared to John Carpenter's The Thing, the film never stood a chance; but by considering it as a tribute to its predecessor, there are some redeeming qualities. Overall, it seems people truly just want more of the creature's universe and have decided to withhold their reservations about the prequel to partly enjoy it.

What Is 'The Thing (2011)' About?

The Thing (2011) follows a narrative structure similar to the 1982 adaptation: Thing discovered, Thing presumed dead, Thing not dead, Thing assimilates and paranoia ensues. Set in a Norwegian base camp, the closed setting allows for the same sense of "saving humanity from doom" throughout the film as characters are revealed to be the Thing one by one and are picked off to die. In lieu of the boiling blood test in the 1982 version, characters are inspected for dental fillings since the Thing cannot replicate inorganic material. We navigate the smog of paranoia with paleontologist Kate Lloyd, played brilliantly by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has no qualms about wielding a flamethrower and is eventually the final girl, left alone in a Snowcat with the closest base miles away. The final scenes of the film reveal that Lars survived and that the Thing has assimilated with a husky, resulting in a helicopter chase over the snowy plains, leading straight into the opening scene of the 1982 version.

The Special Effects of 'The Thing (2011)' Are Its Fatal Flaw

There is no doubt that Carpenter's The Thing has practical effects that are timeless and unmatched, garnering a cult following that rejects anything less. Although we yearn for the glory days of the iconic head-spider puppet and tactile authenticity, practical effects are more impractical these days due to time constraints and labor. CGI opens up the realm of possibilities for its uses and although it doesn't have the charm or nostalgia of practical effects, it cannot be dismissed entirely. Remakes and prequels always have the pressure of living up to their predecessor and in The Thing (2011)'s case, its "overuse" of CGI was brutally berated in comparison with Carpenter's old-school techniques.

The film itself has been a key contender in the debate of practical versus technological effects, often depicted as a bad example. Gory computer-generated details of the spindly limbs and fleshy tendrils emerge regularly throughout the film, contrasting the creature's more secretive tendencies and selective appearances in Carpenter's version. It has been proven time and time again that "less is more" in horror films, where cinematic emptiness and barely discernable sound effects cause the most anticipation and fear. To screenwriter Eric Heisserer's credit, overusing the Thing is congruous with the creature's timeline, as it is still learning to adapt to the new world and how to survive in the Norwegian base. But it does set the CGI center-stage, vulnerable to critiques that it inevitably received. In the end, the only inherently "new" element the film brought to the universe was the technology; following the same story structure and incorporating identical motifs, the film pales when directly compared to Carpenter's.

'The Thing (2011)' Was Released at a Bad Time for Horror Movies

Released in the wake of "bad" remakes of cult classics like Prom Night (2008) and The Invasion (2007), The Thing (2011) seems to have been lumped into the arbitrary category. These early re-imaginings set the tone for further ones that were all released in the following year, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and My Bloody Valentine. The film was already dealing with the direct comparison to a classic renowned for its monsters but had to further face fans' built-up intolerance of remakes and prequels. It seems it has taken over a decade to finally revisit the film without the prior bias against adaptations of horror classics. Although, many fans would have had to set aside their biases and animosity to realize that, independently, the film wasn't really as dreadful as it was envisioned to be.

What 'The Thing (2011)' Did Right

Despite the dismal reception of its use of CGI, the film did achieve a few things. The film starred a stellar cast, including Kristofer Hivju, who is known for his role as Tormund in Game of Thrones; Joel Edgerton as Kate's trustworthy companion; and Ulrich Tomsen playing the token seedy scientist we all despise. Like many horror films, the characters are pretty two-dimensional and are simply fodder for the monster, but it is Winstead's "badassery" that captures our attention, as she stoically decimates her colleagues one by one as they are assimilated. The gradual revelation of Sam Carter as the Thing facilitates the height of her ferocity, as she leaves her companion to burn alive in his Snowcat. The film was also inspired by Carpenter's notorious monsters, creating new ones from CGI including the terrifying two-headed amalgamation and split-open torsos. Littered in references, it actually works as a prequel and follows a plot that aligns with the creature's origins and introduction to Earth. If nothing else, the film extends the Thing's universe and allows us to enjoy the paranoia and wreckage it creates for another hour and a half.

'The Thing (2011)' Is a Love Letter to John Carpenter's Original Classic

It is also worth noting that Carpenter’s The Thing was a remake of 1951's The Thing from Another World, which itself is adapted from a short story called Who Goes There? So, to avoid creating a remake of a remake, and out of respect for Carpenter’s version, director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. decided to create a companion film instead. Framing it as a prequel instead of a re-imagining was certainly in the film's favor, allowing the writer to explore the creature's origins that led to a preordained conclusion. Furthermore, by shifting our perspective from "they just copied that from Carpenter" to "that's a reference from Carpenter's film," The Thing (2011) is transformed into an excited apprentice instead of an unoriginal copy. Heijiningen and producer Eric Newman's commentary on the process was filmed after production but before the film's release. Watching it illuminates the care and due diligence the creators demonstrated as they built a storyline that was as faithful to Carpenter's film as it could be.