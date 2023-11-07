The Big Picture NECA continues to dominate the horror genre with new action figures based on classic films like The Thing, The Creature From the Black Lagoon, and My Bloody Valentine.

The Ultimate R.J. MacReady Version 3 figure perfectly captures MacReady's final fight in The Thing's third act, with impressive details like snow-covered clothes and added flare pouches.

NECA's attention to detail and love for the franchises they create figures for sets them apart from other toy companies, making their affordable and well-accessorized figures highly sought after by collectors.

Halloween might have come and gone, but NECA is continuing its horror dominance with a batch of new action figures based on classic genre films. This includes John Carpenter’s The Thing, The Creature From the Black Lagoon, and My Bloody Valentine. First among the new releases is the Ultimate R.J. MacReady Version 3 (Last Stand) from The Thing. The figure, based on Kurt Russell’s pilot from the film, is snow covered and armed to the teeth ready to fight whatever “The Thing” is. The figure comes with a revolver, flare, molotov cocktails, TNT, a lantern, and MacReady’s cowboy hat. The character also comes with six interchangeable hands and an alternate Russell head sculpt. While this is the third NECA version of this horror icon, the company captures MacReady’s final fight in The Thing’s third act perfectly. The added flare pouches and molotov holders on MacReady’s jacket are such a nice touch with the snow effect on his clothes reminding you of the film’s brutally chilling setting.

The next figure, the Ultimate Creature from the Black Lagoon (Black & White), is a part of NECA’s popular Universal Monsters line. Based on the 1956 classic, the “Gill-man” comes with two alternate head sculpts and four pairs of interchangeable webbed hands. This figure’s all in the detail with the scales and different ridges giving the piece a great sense of depth. The black and white effect, just how the original film was shot, presents a nice shadow effect that fits in well with The Creatures’ other gothic monster counterparts. He now joins Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, and The Bride in NECA’s Universal Black & White line.

The final new figure is The Miner from My Bloody Valentine. Coming out in the heart of the slasher craze in the early 80s, this murder mystery holiday horror film was unique thanks to its setting and killer. The latter’s haunting look is captured perfectly in this Ultimate Miner figure. The killer’s complete with their gas mask, helmet with headlamp, and deadly pickaxe. There’s even the added detail of the breather on the gas mask being covered in blood. Also, in addition to the pickaxe, the figure comes with a knife, nailer, and candy heart box that contains a literal heart, and interchangeable hands.

NECA Remains the Kings of Horror Figures

These seven inch figures are just another reminder that no one does it quite like NECA. Especially in the horror genre. MacReady, The Miner, and The Creature now join the likes of Michael Myers, Ghostface, Nosferatu, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Jack Skellington as horror icons that now have amazing high quality figures. The reason why collectors flock to these figures, besides their affordable price point around $35 USD, the amount of loving detail and accessories put into each package is appreciated. Unlike other toy companies, NECA does not put out figures for the heck of it; its apparent they love the franchises they make figures for, and you just have to look at these three new figures to know that.

MacReady, The Creature, and The Miner are available to buy now at retailers like Target and Walmart. You can view more details about the figures on NECA's website. The Thing’s streaming on Tubi, My Bloody Valentine’s streaming on Pluto TV, and The Creature from the Black Lagoon can be rented on all major VOD platforms.