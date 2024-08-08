The Big Picture Exploring the depths of John Carpenter's The Thing, a new documentary promises an in-depth analysis and exclusive interview with the legendary director.

With a fan-driven approach, CREATORVC's The Thing Expanded will delve into fan theories, memories, and the film's enduring relevance.

The documentary aims to be more than just a film analysis; it's a conversation with fans, offering new perspectives and insights into the sci-fi-horror genre.

CREATORVC, the brains behind the hit documentaries Aliens Expanded and In Search of Darkness, are back with their latest venture, The Thing Expanded. This new documentary dives deep into every nook and cranny of John Carpenter’s 1982 sci-fi-horror classic, The Thing. And guess what? Fans can look forward to an exclusive, brand-new interview with the legendary John Carpenter himself. Directed by Ian Nathan and produced by Robin Block, David Weiner, and Josh Weiss, The Thing Expanded promises to be the ultimate companion to Carpenter’s chilling masterpiece. With the pre-sale running from August 8 to September 2, 2024, fans can get their names in the credits and join this thrilling journey by signing up now.

With The Thing Expanded, the CREATORVC team is tackling what many consider the ultimate horror film. The documentary will feature an in-depth analysis led by Carpenter, including a wealth of memories, stories, facts, rabbit-hole tangents, and fan theories about the 1982 film and its origins and influences. It will also cover the 2011 prequel, the video game sequel, RPG, comics, merchandise, and the original John W. Campbell novella Who Goes There?.

To mark the launch of the pre-sale, Collider spoke with Ian Nathan last month to get his thoughts on the project, the inspirations behind it, and what he hoped fans would gain from engaging with it. This interview took place before the exciting news that Carpenter would be interviewed. So, why The Thing? When asked what inspired this choice, Nathan explains:

“After doing Aliens Expanded and developing the idea of this expanded format, which was to take one film and give it an epic treatment, we wanted to see if we could bring that macroscopic viewpoint but just directed towards one film. The history of CREATORVC is that they did this series of documentaries on genre over eras — In Search of Darkness, In Search of Tomorrow — covering a whole era in great detail. The idea of the Expanded format was, could we do the same treatment for a single film?”

The Thing stood out as a perfect candidate due to its complex story and rich thematic elements. Unlike Aliens, which presents everything clearly and straightforwardly, The Thing thrives on ambiguity and mystery. “Carpenter's approach generates a lot of debate and fan theories. I decided to delve into the intricacy of what people think and draw from the film,” Nathan says. One of the unique aspects of The Thing Expanded is its fan-driven approach. Nathan emphasized the importance of fan input in shaping the direction of the documentary. He said:

“There’s a fan community out there that knows so much more about the film than I do. I know a lot and love it, but there are people who have dedicated themselves to studying it, imagining it, and theorizing about it. Their insights are invaluable. Hollywood often underestimates fans, treating them like children, but they are incredibly sophisticated and clever. I want to bring their theories and love into the documentary."

"Hollywood Treats Fans Like Children"

Image via Universal

Nathan appreciates the depth and intelligence of the fan community, which he sees as an essential resource for the documentary. “It’s one thing I think Hollywood is totally unaware of. They treat fans rather like children. They say, ‘Oh, give them toys. Make sure they have this thing…’ when actually it’s a really sophisticated fandom, really clever and really impressive. I’m a little bit in awe of it, and a little bit terrified by it because you don't want to let them down. You want to be respected and admired by them.”

Despite its initial lukewarm reception, The Thing has grown into a cult classic with enduring relevance. “It’s amazing how relevant it remains. Great art is adaptable to any era. The Thing was seen as a metaphor for the AIDS crisis, and now, coming out of COVID, the idea of a mutating pandemic resonates deeply. The film's themes of distrust and survival are timeless,” Nathan said. Nathan’s personal connection to The Thing runs deep. Recalling his first viewing experience, he says:

“I first watched The Thing when I was either 15 or 16. A few friends and I bunked off school on Sports Day and watched Alien and The Thingat a friend's house. It was a life-changing afternoon. I didn’t know it at the time, but those films planted seeds that grew into my career. The Thing’s horror, special effects, and Kurt Russell's performance left a lasting impression on me.”

When it comes to dissecting a beloved film so intensely, Nathan admits there is always a fear of becoming too familiar with it. “There’s always a fear that you might get tired of it, but if the film is strong enough, it will endure. Both The Thing and Aliens are extraordinary pieces of storytelling. The power of story is so strong that you can watch them repeatedly and still be drawn in. It’s about the force of the narrative and the human need for stories.”

The Thing was not well-received initially, a point Nathan finds crucial to explore in the documentary. “Contextualization is important. We’ll explore the early 1980s, the science fiction landscape, and Hollywood at the time," he explained. "The Thing was born out of sync with its era. It was a time when audiences wanted feel-good science fiction, and The Thing offered cynicism and human coldness. Yet, its story has endured, becoming a classic. We’ll analyze why it wasn’t initially appreciated and how it has grown in stature over time.”

Ultimately, The Thing Expanded aims to be more than just a documentary; it strives to be a conversation with fans. “I hope it’s like a conversation with your best mate about a film you both love. It’s meant to remind fans why they love The Thing in an engaging and insightful way. The fans are an immeasurable resource, and their input shapes the documentary. It’s for the fans, by the fans, and shaped by their passion and intelligence.”

The Thing Expanded promises to be a captivating exploration of one of the most intriguing and enduring films in the sci-fi-horror genre. With the combined efforts of Ian Nathan, CREATORVC, and the passionate fan community, this documentary is set to offer new perspectives and insights that will resonate with fans old and new.

Fans can join the expedition and be part of this definitive companion documentary by signing up today. The pre-sale runs from August 8 to September 2, 2024. This is a unique opportunity for fans to deepen their understanding and appreciation of John Carpenter’s 1982 classic and to see their names in the credits of The Thing Expanded. In the meantime, The Thing is available to stream on Apple TV+.

