John Carpenter is one of the masters of horror, and in 1982, with The Thing, he created a masterful ending. While the original The Thing from Another World in 1951 is a more straightforward story about an alien being (who is a giant carrot!) attacking an Antarctic research station, Carpenter's version made the monster a shapeshifter who could recreate the bodies of its victims. That made The Thing a film about paranoia, where anyone could be the monster and no one, not even our heroes, was to be trusted. Then came that ending, one as clever as it is frustrating, with R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) and Childs (Keith David) as the only ones left alive. As the movie fades to black, we're left without knowing if the alien still survives inside one of them, but that hasn't stopped everyone, even the stars themselves, from guessing over the decades.

Kurt Russell Gives His Opinion on the Ending of 'The Thing'

At the end of The Thing, the research station is burning to the ground and only MacReady and Childs are left surviving, alone at night outside in the elements. They will surely freeze to death soon, but is one of them an alien in human skin ready to strike? MacReady tells Childs that he doesn't think either one of them is in any condition to do anything if they are. He says, "Why don't we just wait here for a little while, see what happens?" As the two dying men stare at each other, The Thing comes to an end.

For forty-two years now, fans have been frustrated over that finale. Who was the monster? Was it MacReady? Was it Childs? Was it neither or both? There's good reason to think it was MacReady. Sure, we never actually see him as the monster, and he even passes that blood test, but notice how MacReady puts himself in charge over everyone. And why is he the one who gets to administer the blood test to everyone else? It could have been a combined effort, yet he's the one doing it all while the other survivors sit in a chair and hope for the best. If MacReady is the Thing, the alien is going to want to protect itself from being outed, so it could have tainted the test while no one was looking, and now with everyone convinced that MacReady is human, the Thing is free to move about in the open wherever it wants.

Kurt Russell has been asked multiple times about that ending. In a red carpet interview for The Hateful Eight back in 2016, Russell was asked by The Huffington Post about a theory that Childs is the Thing. Some think the drink MacReady gives Childs is actually gasoline. The alien isn't going to know the difference, and MacReady smiles because he has just revealed who the monster is and is about to use his flamethrower on it as the movie ends. To that, Kurt Russell shook his head and said:

"John Carpenter and I worked on the ending of that movie together a long time. We were both bringing the audience right back to square one. At the end of the day, that was the position these people were in. They just didn’t know anything."

In a 2023 interview with MTV, Russell repeated that, but he loves the debate and theories, saying, It's fun to hear people talk about that one. I must say, that's a fun one."

Keith David Doesn't Think His Character Was the Thing

Most fan theories have suggested that Childs is the Thing. The fact that R.J. MacReady is the hero and that we saw almost every move he makes (plus it's freakin' Kurt Russell) leads many to dismiss him as the alien. That leaves Childs. There's more than just the drink theory to suggest this. With the station burning down, Childs walks off for a while before coming back to MacReady. What was he really doing that whole time he was away? Another popular theory seems like an obvious clue from Carpenter. In the ending scene, exposed to the bitter cold, we can see MacReady's breath but not Childs'.

Keith David is aware of this popular theory, but he has an explanation for it. He told The Guardian:

"People wonder why there’s no breath coming out of my mouth in the cold after the station burns down, and say it had to be me. But I say that if I’m downstage of the fire you wouldn’t see steam coming from my mouth because there’s too much heat. That’s how I explain it, but it’s your movie, your experience. The Thing is whoever you think it is."

John Carpenter Says Only He Knows Who the Thing Is

Another popular theory comes from The Thing's cinematographer, Dean Cundey. According to him, Childs is the thing. This is because of the lighting used in the final moments. You can see MacReady with a light in his eyes, but Childs does not. To that, John Carpenter told comicbook.com:

"[Dean Cundey] doesn't know. He has no idea. He puts the lights up. He puts the lights up, and we were in the snow. He has no clue. You tell him that. Tell him he's full of sh-t."

If you want definitive answers to who the thing is, you have to turn to the film's alternate endings. With producer Sid Sheinberg unhappy with the open ending, he demanded closure. Carpenter agreed to shoot alternate endings that showed MacReady, Childs, or both as the monster, but decided to keep his vague finale instead. Still, Sheinberg went behind Carpenter's back for the TV version of The Thing, which implies that the alien lives on as a dog. When ComicBook.com asked John Carpenter if he knew who the Thing was at the end, he said he did. Well, who is it then?! To that the director could only say, "Nope ... Cannot tell you. Sorry."

