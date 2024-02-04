The Big Picture John Carpenter's The Thing is considered one of the best horror remakes ever made, surpassing the original film in its adherence to the source material and its unforgettable practical effects.

The alien in The Thing from Another World may not have the same impressive design as Carpenter's version, but its presentation, hidden and gradually revealed throughout the film, creates a sense of fear and suspense that surpasses the later film's shock value.

The Thing from Another World capitalizes on the limitations of its time by using its minimal special effects to let the audience's imagination run wild, creating a more primal and terrifying experience compared to the later film's reliance on visual spectacle.

In 1982, John Carpenter directed arguably the greatest movie of his career, The Thing. Though it was a critical and box office bomb at the time, it has since become an iconic horror classic, and widely considered the best horror remake ever made. Not only that, but The Thing was even better than the film it was copying, 1951's Howard Hawks-helmed monster movie The Thing from Another World. Hawks made a fine movie that dug into the current communist-fueled fears of the unknown, but Carpenter's version was more in line with the source material, John W. Campbell Jr's novella Who Goes There? The Thing also gave audiences one of our greatest badasses in Kurt Russell's R.J. MacReady. Then there were the jaw-dropping practical effects from Rob Bottin. He made the alien an unforgettable shape-shifting creature to be feared. As scary as it was though, the alien from The Thing from Another World is even scarier, not in its design (that would be impossible) but in how it is presented.

The Thing from Another World Scientists and American Air Force officials fend off a bloodthirsty alien organism while at a remote arctic outpost. Release Date April 7, 1951 Director Christian Nyby , Howard Hawks Cast Kenneth Tobey , Margaret Sheridan , James Arness , Robert Cornthwaite , Douglas Spencer Runtime 87 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Charles Lederer , John W. Campbell Jr. , Howard Hawks

John Carpenter's Alien Is Front and Center in 'The Thing'

Usually, a monster is scarier by keeping it in the dark and letting our imagination do the work. In 1975, Steven Spielberg figured this out by accident as he was forced to hide the shark for much of the film because the robot didn't work, letting John Williams' score become the monster. Three years later, John Carpenter followed suit when he made Halloween, with Michael Myersa shape in the shadows for much of the movie. The Blair Witch Project is one of the most terrifying movies ever made, yet we never see the witch once. Many modern horror films will make the mistake of showing their monsters too often, desensitizing the audience. The bad effects and overused CGI take us out of the plot. Our minds are too aware that we're just watching a movie and the tension is gone.

John Carpenter's The Thing is the rare horror film to show its monster often and have it remain scary. The alien is no Michael Myers, hiding in the dark — we see it often, but it works. Part of the reason for this is that the alien changes shape every time we see it. Who knows who the alien will replicate next and what it will look like? It's the paranoia of who the thing is that is the source of our fear. Of course, none of that works without Rob Bottin's shocking effects. Deformed dogs and a head that turns into a crab could have been silly if done wrong. Just look at the 2011 prequel, also called The Thing. The visual effects are covered over with CGI and it's like watching a messed-up cartoon that doesn't seem real. It's not terrifying at all, but in Carpenter's version, the monster is right there on the set interacting with the actors. It's as real as can be, an unimaginable nightmare come to life.

The Alien in 'The Thing from Another World' Is a Humanoid Vegetable

Monster movies of the 1950s didn't have the effects capabilities we'd have later in the '80s. Monsters were often men in rubber suits. Even if the monster wasn't a humanoid, it could look silly. Just look at the boring dyed balloon used in the original The Blob from 1958. In that movie, the blob runs people over, and they simply disappear. For the 1988 remake, the ooey gooey creature is shown eating and digesting its human prey. It's beautifully gross.

There are not that many similarities between The Thing from Another World and The Thing. Both films start the same, with a crew in the Arctic finding a spaceship and a frozen body in the ice. From there on out, they differ vastly. Carpenter's alien takes the form of its victims, while also becoming an impossible contortion of slimy limbs. The alien in The Thing from Another World is... a giant vegetable. Yeah, that's right. Our heroes discover that this thing is an advanced form of plant life that feeds on the blood of its victims. One of the characters even refers to it as a "super carrot." Oh boy. That could have resulted in one of the worst monster creations ever put to film. While it's not the best monster look, this thing is effective enough. Played by James Arness, later of Gunsmoke fame, the alien is a hulking humanoid with a bulbous head and giant hands. It looks like a deformed slasher villain, more a maskless Jason Voorhees than an alien.

'The Thing from Another World' Builds Suspense by Hiding Its Monster

So, if the practical effects in The Thing are so much better than the man in a suit routine done three decades before, why is the monster from The Thing from Another World so much more frightening? It all comes down to presentation. John Carpenter's monster finds fear in shock value and the mystery of who the alien is mimicking. The Thing from Another World finds its terror not in who is it, but in what is it. James Arness in a suit is not what we get for most of the movie. Howard Hawks hides his monster, letting our imaginations run wild in a claustrophobic snowy setting where there's no escape. It's a shadow, a monstrous voice, a clawed hand, the sound of a breaking window, and nothing more. The mind effects outdo the special effects of 30 years later.

The alien reveal is a slow one of winding tension. When we first meet the alien, it's in ice and we can't see it. When it unfreezes, we only know so because we see its melted container, then as one character turns in fear, something off-screen screams and the character runs away. The next appearance of the thing takes place outside in the low visibility of heavy snow and wind. We see it far in the background fighting with the dogs. It's a faceless boogeyman that can be anything your anxious mind conjures. Later, it loses a hand that then comes back to life. We don't get a good look at the alien until 57 minutes in, and then it's a brief one, a quick jump scare when someone opens the door to find the creature standing in the doorway. During its next time on screen, we see it for a few more seconds, but then our heroes set it on fire. Its form is covered by the flames as it flees for safety. It isn't until the very last scene in The Thing from Another World that we get a good look at the alien. It doesn't look so scary now, seen full-on in the light, but it's still horrifying because we've built it up in our minds. Its subpar appearance wouldn't have worked if it was shown over and over again from the beginning.

Comparing The Thing to The Thing from Another World is like comparing Alien to Aliens. Ridley Scott's first film is all about building tension and the claustrophobia of a dark, lonely ship. There is only one xenomorph, and it could be anywhere, hiding in that darkness. We can only imagine the horror until it pounces. James Cameron's sequel isn't interested in hiding anything. We get to see the spectacular practical effects of the aliens on display. There are dozens of them, shown over and over. After a while, they become a source of suspense rather than primal fear. One film is a chilling horror, the other an exciting thriller. The Thing is the more exciting, jaw-dropping movie, with a lot of suspense built up as well, but The Thing from Another World uses the limitations of its time to let that primal fear work its mind magic in a way that not even the best effects can.

