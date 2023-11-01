The Big Picture Mondo has released a new action figure of Kurt Russell's R.J. MacReady from John Carpenter's The Thing, complete with winter gear and numerous accessories.

The Thing has been reappraised as a horror masterpiece and the film's 40th anniversary has brought new figures, but Mondo's premium one-sixth scale figure sets itself apart.

Collectors in the horror genre are always looking for quality figures that represent their favorite films, making Mondo's MacReady figure a high priority for fans.

Although Halloween is over, collecting horror action figures is a year round hobby. So many companies like Funko and NECA have released a ton of amazing pieces that have left genre fans screaming. However, Mondo has officially entered the frigid ring to take the crown as they’ve just unveiled their newest figure of Kurt Russell’s R.J. MacReady from John Carpenter's horror masterpiece The Thing.

The one-sixth figure depicts Russell’s main look from the film. Sporting long hair and a scruffy beard for the harsh elements, this untrusting pilot is wearing his winter gear that has a mixture of cloth and faux leather fabric material. This figure is also armed to the teeth with weapons and accessories. This includes multiple interchangeable hands, a frosty interchangeable head, shotgun, revolver, and MacReady’s iconic flamethrower complete with flame effects. The exclusive deluxe edition even comes with an additional Thing dog and spider leg severed head.

While The Thing was panned by critics and overshadowed by Steven Spielberg’s E.T. when it was initially released in 1982, the Carpenter remake has since rightfully been reappraised as the masterpiece it is. The film just celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. With that came a few new stylish NECA figures based on not only Russell, but The Thing’s iconic poster. However, while those figures were great for their affordable lower price points, this new Mondo figure takes full advantage of the premium one-sixth scale price tag. The gorgeous promo images tease the figure having Hot Toy quality.

Mondo Caters to an Underserved Market With 'The Thing' Figure

While Hot Toys has dominated the scale and Mondo is more known for their vinyls, this is a chance for this pop culture company to capitalize on an area of the market that’s rarely covered. Horror is the one genre Hot Toys rarely makes figures for. If you want collectors to know you’re serious in this highly competitive market Mondo made the right choice by starting with The Thing. The film is beloved because of its claustrophobic nightmarish atmosphere where you can’t trust anyone or anything. The paranoia Carpenter created to this day is as nauseating as ever. Many consider it the director's best film and the legendary practical effects work only adds to the mind-blowing legacy of this cold as ice horror thriller.

When collectors buy figures they look for how well it represents the film it’s based on, the quality of the piece, and if it has a meaningful accessories list. Mondo’s MacReady figure checks all those boxes and then some. The horror genre is as hot as ever which has only affected the collector’s market. Horror fans are craving merchandise for their favorite films. There’s no best horror list without The Thing and that fact is going to make this beautiful figure a high priority for collectors.

MacReady’s Mondo figure is up for pre-order now until Friday, November 10 for $265 USD on their website. The figure will be shipped in July 2024. The Thing’s also currently streaming on Tubi.