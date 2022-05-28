Horror fans have been eating well lately as a ton of our favorite 80s films have been celebrating major anniversaries. One of those classic films celebrating its 40th anniversary this year is John Carpenter's The Thing. The body horror thriller just released on 4K Blu-ray last year and is coming back to theaters next month to mark the occasion. Now NECA is joining the party with a beautiful new seven-inch action figure.

The “40th Anniversary Poster Figure” recreates the iconic haunting poster for the film. The image of an unknown person lost in a blizzard with their face being blinded by pure light is engraved in every genre fan's worst nightmares. It is one of the posters from this blood-soaked era that is simply a work of art.

The description of the figure reads as follows:

“From The Thing, John Carpenter’s acclaimed slow-build horror film classic! It follows a 12-man research team that finds something in the Antarctic Circle that’s been waiting for over 100,000 years. Recreating the original and iconic poster art for the theatrical run, this special deco figure stands approximately 7 inches tall and features an LED light in the head and interchangeable and removable faceplates to create the poster’s signature burst of light. In display friendly 5th panel window box packaging styled after the poster.”

From the pictures NECA provided, this looks like such a stunning piece and an amazing way to celebrate the film. The acclaimed toy company released MacReady last year, flamethrower and all, who was played so memorably by Kurt Russell in the film. This new addition to their growing Thing collection is going to look nice on a shelf. Especially, when you dare to turn off the lights. The glowing head and interchangeable faceplates are a very cool addition. The only downside to this figure is that it’s a 2022 convention exclusive. However, if you’re a rabid horror fan and lover of this film, you are probably already going to more than a few genre conventions this year.

When The Thing was released in 1982, it was hailed in the horror community for its brilliant special effects, ghastly body horror, and pitch-perfect suspense. It was so good that many people forget that it’s a remake of the 1951 sci-fi classic The Thing From Another World directed by Christian Nyby. That particular film was one of Carpenter’s favorites. It was also the film that Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace can be seen watching in the director’s other horror classic Halloween.

To this day, The Thing is still considered a masterpiece and Carpenter’s best film. That is saying something given that his resume includes other amazing genre classics like The Fog, Christine, Escape From New York, They Live, and the previously mentioned Halloween. The jaw-dropping practical effects work by artist Rob Bottin is still awe-inspiring and haunts the souls of horror fans every time they bravely watch the film. Like An American Werewolf in London, it’s just one of those films that remind us that CGI can never top the wonder of great practical effects.

The Thing is one of those special horror films that’s chilling allure is perfectly captured in this new NECA figure. With MacReady arriving last year and this new exclusive, hopefully this means we will get more Thing’s characters in the near future like Keith David’s Childs or Wilford Brimley’s Dr. Blair. Pricing information for the poster figure is coming soon, but while we wait, you can see the preview images for the figure down below. You can also rent The Thing on most major streaming platforms for one spine-tingling movie night.

