The Big Picture The Thing pinball game from Zen Studios is a perfect homage to the 1982 film, capturing its chilling atmosphere and iconic imagery.

The film's claustrophobic and paranoid themes are what make it a terrifying masterpiece, and they are beautifully translated into the pinball table.

The inclusion of original clips from the movie adds an extra level of authenticity and excitement for long-time horror fans.

It’s starting to get colder outside as we quickly reach the end of 2023. That means it’s the perfect time to revisit some of the frostiest horror films around. This includes John Carpenter’s The Thing. The 1982 horror film is widely beloved by genre fans. Now Pinball M has unveiled their newest table based on The Thing ahead of the game’s launch on November 20, 2023.

The table is a complete love letter to Carpenter’s film with The Thing’s iconic poster smack dab in the middle. The chilling winter blues and whites perfectly clash with the red flare lights trying to guide the player around the board. Kurt Russell’s R.J. MacReady, the Arctic research facility, and the helicopter from the film can all be seen around the haunting table. The table will also feature clips from the movie as well.

When talking about his excitement about the table, Zen Studios COO Mel Kirk said, “The Thing Pinball is an authentic homage to the 1982 film, and features original clips from the film itself.” Kirk would finish stating, “It gives long-time horror fans a go-to table in Pinball M, and completes our extraordinary line-up for launch.” The Thing is joining an impressive table selection which includes Chucky, Dead by Daylight, and Duke Nukem.

'The Thing's Claustrophobic & Paranoid Atmosphere Helped Solidify Its Legacy

Close

While there are so many things that make The Thing the thrilling masterpiece that it is, the endless paranoia squeezed out of every inch of film is its deadliest accomplishment. To this day, it still remains one of the scariest films in recent movie history thanks to Carpenter's thick atmospheric direction drenched in uneasy claustrophobia. It also didn’t help that “The Thing” itself was so undefined. It could literally be anyone, any animal, or anything. That fear tapped into the themes of humans being our own worst enemies perfectly as this group of desperate researchers turned on each other in the name of survival. That’s even before taking the movie's masterful practical effects into account. That’s why the film is such a great choice for a pinball table. There are so many small details and haunting pieces of scenery that Zen Studios brilliantly picked up on. While it’s not a full-fledged Dead Space-like original game based on the property like most horror fans have been hoping for, it’s a great way to celebrate one of Carpenter's most beloved films.

The horror-centric Pinball M releases on all major platforms including PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Thursday, November 30. You can pre-order the game on Zen Studios’ website.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard Dysart Rating R Runtime 109 Main Genre Horror Studio Universal

Watch Now