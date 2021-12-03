Universal Pictures is set to release new posters for the Special Edition 4K Blu-ray of the classic John Carpenter horror film, The Thing. In a Collider exclusive, we have a first look at the posters, which feature new art by Vice Press co-founder and creative director Matt Ferguson.

Ferguson’s new posters are based on the box art he designed for StudioCanal’s Special Edition 4K John Carpenter Collection, which featured They Live, Escape From New York and Prince of Darkness. The company added Halloween to the collection and are set to add this cult classic to its collection on December 7th.

Ferguson discussed the process of making these new posters with Collider. When asked if it was a challenge to remake such an iconic poster, Ferguson stated that

"Well usually yes. This is actually my second official poster for The Thing. In some ways it was easier to come up with because I had the basic blueprint of following my other John Carpenter posters that I did for StudioCanal. That automatically gave it vibe that was different to a lot of the other art out there for the film. Well, I hope so anyway!"

Ferguson also broke down his process, telling us how he factors in the deadlines in order to see an idea to completion:

"It all depends on the deadline. If I’m given 2 weeks then it’s two weeks. Sometimes I have months or even years on a poster and I chip away at it in between other work. I think this one in particular was about a month including feedback and changes from the studio. Having that deadline is a good thing though, it’s drives me to be economic and not get flabby with my compositions."

Lastly, when asked about what he wished people knew about making a poster for a movie, Fergusons replied

“I think it’s not always totally obvious to everyone the amount of work that needs to be done getting an official one sheet signed off. “There’s a lot of things to be aware of, different each time,such as likeness approval, how and where credits need to be placed etc. So that back and forth making sure various contracts and legalities are confirmed to, while still making an exciting and coherent poster, is where a lot of the work can lie. Beyond the concept stage and actually coming up with something that is.”

This new Blu-Ray of the Carpenter classic The Thing will be available in a regular timed edition, a variant lava foil and an Editions Variant. The regular edition and variant lava foil are 24x36 in., with the Editions Variant being 16.5x23.4 in. These posters will be available at Vice Press on December 7 at 1 PM ET. The Thing is one of the many iconic horror movies whose visuals have stood the test of time. These new posters for the release will definitely allow for that iconic imagery to keep scaring audiences for years to come. Check out Ferguson's new posters below.

The Thing Regular by Matt Ferguson

Timed Edition from 6pm Tuesday the 7th of December until Midnight Sunday 12th December

24x36 inches

Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph Print on 300gsm Archival Paper.

£44.99 / $60

The Thing Lava Foil Variant by Matt Ferguson

Limited Edition of 300

24x36 inches

Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph Print on Mirri Lava Foil Paper.

£54.99 / $74

The Thing Editions Variant by Matt Ferguson

Open edition with sequentially numbered authenticity hologram on reverse.

A2 (16.5 x 23.4 inches)

Fine art pigment print on GF Smith 250gsm Absolute Naturalis Matt paper with archival inks.

£29.99 / $40

The Thing Editions Variant by Matt Ferguson

