‘The Thing’ Remake In the Works from Universal & Blumhouse Based on Recently-Unearthed Original Novel

The main gist of this news is that Universal and Blumhouse are teaming up to “fast-track” a new version of The Thing. But hold on, because things get kind of complicated:

John Carpenter‘s The Thing is, undoubtedly, a horror classic. If if you’ve never actually seen it—and shame on you if you haven’t, hypothetical person—you know at least one of the practical nightmares conjured up by the master. (The chest chomp? Come on.) But it turns out neither The Thing nor its 1951 predecessor The Thing From Another World were technically the full vision of author John W. Campbell Jr., who wrote the novella both films were based on, Who Goes There? That full vision would, in fact, be Frozen Hell, the novel-length version of Who Goes There? that was only unearthed in 2018, and Universal and Blumhoise reportedly plan to adapt into a feature film.

This, according to producer Alan Donnes, who reportedly wrote on Facebook:

“It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbell’s full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKO’s THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenter’s classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?”

John Betancourt, who created the Kickstarter to release Frozen Hell, later expanded on Donnes’ announcement, saying “The movie will be from Universal and Blumhouse. Everyone is super excited about it, and it’s being fast-tracked.”

Bloody Disgusting, who has a heck of a track record in the horror world, verified that all of this is true. So what do you think? Is this a good Thing or a bad Thing?