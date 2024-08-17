The Big Picture Frank Darabont intended to create a modernized sequel to The Thing, addressing post-9/11 anxieties and introducing new themes and characters.

Despite the studio's interest in the project, Darabont's script was ultimately rejected, leading to the cancellation of The Thing sequel.

While The Thing has yet to receive a sequel, it did get a prequel in a 2011 project of the same name, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton.

There aren’t many horror films in history that are more beloved than The Thing, a timeless classic that is often ranked among the best projects that John Carpenter had ever worked on. While remaking horror classics is always a risky endeavor, Carpenter was able to take the loose concept established in the 1951 B-movie The Thing From Another World and turn it into a masterclass in paranoia and suspense. Although it was a surprising box office disappointment and critical failure at the time of its release, The Thing grew in prominence as a cult classic, indicating to Universal Pictures that it was a property that could be revitalized. A sequel to The Thing was initially pitched as a four-part miniseries event by Frank Darabont.

Attempting to continue the legacy of one of the greatest horror movies of all-time was never going to be an easy task, but Darabont is certainly a filmmaker who warrants a serious amount of respect. In addition to directing two all-time masterpieces with The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, Darabont proved to be one of the few filmmakers capable of adapting the work of Stephen King, an artist (like Carpenter) who has a strong fan base of loyal followers. It’s safe to say that whatever was intended would have certainly been worth watching, but Darabont’s version of The Thing sequel was ultimately canceled because he and the studio did not see eye-to-eye.

The Thing (1982) A team of researchers set out to study an alien spacecraft found in Antarctica, where they also discover an alien body on the site. The alien buried in ice is actually alive and has the ability to imitate human form. The group must find a way to distinguish who the real person is from The Thing and stay alive. John Carpenter's 1982 film is a remake of 1951's The Thing from Another World and stars Kurt Russel as the hero RJ MacReady. Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109 mins Main Genre Horror Writers John W. Campbell Jr. , Bill Lancaster Studio Universal Expand

What Would Frank Darabont’s ‘The Thing’ Series Have Been About?

Darabount was initially approached by the SyFy channel to develop a new version of The Thing alongside screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who cited the original classic as one of the most influential films in his development as an artist. SyFy initially seemed interested in making a complete reboot that had no connection to the Carpenter version, in the way that his film did not necessitate viewing of The Thing From Another World. However, Darabont and Johnson-McGoldrick instead pitched a direct sequel that opened up with the frozen bodies of Childs (Keith David) and MacReady (Kurt Russell) being discovered by Russian scientists, thus resolving the ambiguous ending of the first film.

Darabont’s intention was to modernize The Thing in order to evoke current events. While Carpenter’s film had served as an allegory to the tensions between nations amidst the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union, Darabont’s version of The Thing would have addressed post-9/11 anxieties about domestic terrorism and sleeper cells, set 23 years after the events of Carpenter's movie. Although it was initially pitched as a limited event series, Darabont clearly had ideas for a full show in mind, as his outline touched on deeper family drama, Native American folklore, an origin story for the creature itself, and elaborate set pieces that would have required a more significant budget. Considering that SyFy had successfully used the Battlestar Galactica miniseries as a loose launching pad for the eventual 2004 reboot, it was likely that the same strategy could have been used for The Thing sequel.

Why Was ‘The Thing’ Sequel Canceled?

Plans to develop a sequel to The Thing were canceled when the studio “hated” the script, leading Darabont to abandon the project and begin working on The Walking Dead. The Thing was still considered to be a valuable property, and Universal Pictures did eventually develop a prequel film in 2011 that starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton. Unfortunately, 2011’s The Thing did little to differentiate itself from the original, becoming a significant critical and financial failure. Unlike Carpenter’s film, it’s unlikely that The Thing prequel will inspire a cult fandom anytime soon.

Carpenter hinted to Jason Blum that he was working on a reboot of The Thing in 2020, as the themes of isolation and anxiety were more relevant than ever before in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s meeting with Peacock didn’t pan out, leading the project to be shelved once more. Perhaps, the high standards that the original movieset for itself has made studios and artists even more nervous about trying to surpass an all-time classic.

