The Big Picture A sequel to The Thing almost happened through a series, not a film.

The proposed sequel series was set in the present day after the events of the original, but it didn't win studio approval.

Roy Lee revealed these details during Collider's Producers on Producing panel.

John Carpenter has long hinted at making a sequel to his 1982 classic The Thing. The film, starring Kurt Russell and set at a remote Antarctic research station where an alien creature begins assimilating everyone within, is often considered one of the greatest horror features of all time with a masterful open ending that leaves viewers guessing as to who's still human and what awaits the survivors. Despite all the interest, nothing has yet materialized beyond the 2011 prequel film that leads directly into the events of the original. However, at Collider's inaugural Producers on Producing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, moderated by our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, BAFTA winner Roy Lee revealed that one attempt came close to fruition, though it was never meant to be.

Carpenter's assertions about a sequel to this point have been little more than mentioning his interest in revisiting the world he created outside a mention of Jason Blum's potential involvement in such a project. However, Lee doesn't invoke Carpenter, but instead another writer-director - Frank Darabont. The man behind acclaimed Stephen King adaptations like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, as well as the landmark television zombie drama The Walking Dead, had linked up with Lee to create a follow-up for the modern day in the form of a series, rather than a film.

"I was with Frank Darabont after he'd done The Walking Dead," Lee told the crowd. "We were working on a sequel series for The Thing, which was picking up in the present day after the events of The Thing actually happened. It was done as a series, and he wanted to do it like The Walking Dead and turn it into a thing set in the U.S., but we never got it off the ground." Despite the promise of an acclaimed name in horror joining forces with an award-winning producer known for 2022's smash hit Barbarian, their idea simply didn't pass muster for the higher-ups. "We got a script written, but the studio hated it."

What Makes 'The Thing' So Special?

Close

Even with the stacked resumes of both Lee and Darabont, crafting a continuation to The Thing would've been a daunting task. The ending in particular would've been hard to follow given how iconic and conversation-worthy the final scene of Russell's R.J. MacReady and Keith David's Childs sharing a bottle of whiskey in the freezing cold is. Any sequel would also have to live up to the incredible cast of Carpenter's original, which also featured the late Wilford Brimley as Dr. Blair, alongside T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Richard Dysart, Charles Hallahan, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur, Donald Moffat, Joel Polis, and Thomas Waites. The impressive practical effects by Rob Bottin have also helped the film hold up over time, with some gnarly depictions of the ever-evolving creature that earned both praise and criticism in equal measure at the time.

Although The Thing isn't happening, Lee still has plenty to keep him occupied for the foreseeable future. In the horror field, he's attached to the next two films of Renny Harlin's The Strangers remake trilogy, as well as the Salem's Lot adaptation that has finally re-emerged with a 2024 release date. His biggest film on the horizon, however, is the Minecraft movie coming in 2025 starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and many more big stars.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from SDCC and keep an eye out for more from our Producers on Producing panel.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109 Main Genre Horror

Rent on Prime Video